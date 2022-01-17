Bronco wrestlers trek to Minden, finish fifth

MINDEN – The Centennial Broncos won each of their final three matches against Holdrege, Franklin and Cambridge to take fifth place at the Minden duals on Friday. Centennial dropped its first two matches against Minden and Thayer Central.

Minden 63, Centennial 18

Jarrett Dodson picked up the Broncos’ first win of the match at 145 pounds when he pinned Gabe Darnell in 2:51. Sam Payne defeated Colby Teel of Minden via fall at 2:20 in the 182-pound weight class and Carson Fehlhafer notched a win via forfeit, but those were the only three wins for Centennial as Minden easily took the dual 63-18.

Thayer Central 54, Centennial 24

Fehlhafer, Dodson and Payne all won their matches against the Titans to improve to 2-0 on the day, but it wasn’t enough for the Broncos to win the dual. Fehlhafer recorded another win via forfeit, while Dodson beat Thayer Central’s Mason Remmers by fall at 2:49 and Payne pinned Connor Schardt in 1:59.

Nickolas Keith added another win for the Broncos at 220 pounds, as he bested Anthony Congdon-Meyer via fall at 5:10.

Centennial 36, Holdrege 34