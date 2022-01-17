Bronco wrestlers trek to Minden, finish fifth

MINDEN – The Centennial Broncos won each of their final three matches against Holdrege, Franklin and Cambridge to take fifth place at the Minden duals on Friday. Centennial dropped its first two matches against Minden and Thayer Central.
Minden 63, Centennial 18
Jarrett Dodson picked up the Broncos’ first win of the match at 145 pounds when he pinned Gabe Darnell in 2:51. Sam Payne defeated Colby Teel of Minden via fall at 2:20 in the 182-pound weight class and Carson Fehlhafer notched a win via forfeit, but those were the only three wins for Centennial as Minden easily took the dual 63-18.
Thayer Central 54, Centennial 24
Fehlhafer, Dodson and Payne all won their matches against the Titans to improve to 2-0 on the day, but it wasn’t enough for the Broncos to win the dual. Fehlhafer recorded another win via forfeit, while Dodson beat Thayer Central’s Mason Remmers by fall at 2:49 and Payne pinned Connor Schardt in 1:59.
Nickolas Keith added another win for the Broncos at 220 pounds, as he bested Anthony Congdon-Meyer via fall at 5:10.
Centennial 36, Holdrege 34
Payne and Keith both notched wins via forfeit, but the rest of the Broncos’ victories came on the mats as Centennial edged out the Dusters by two points.
Dodson defeated Jaydan Janssen by fall at 3:20, while Austin Patchin dispatched Max Hunter in just 53 seconds at 195 pounds.
Fehlhafer pinned Carson Scheele in 1:47 at 285 and Trayton Stewart won his match at 113 in 2:31 over Jordan Stewart.
Centennial 28, Franklin 27
Dodson took down Franklin’s Ayden Meyer in 1:55 and Payne upended Barett Haussermann in a 9-3 decision, while Keith and Fehlhafer both earned wins via forfeit. Keenan Kosek picked up Centennial’s final win of the match at 138 pounds, as he pinned Zayden Wilsey in 3:58 to give the Broncos just enough cushion for a 28-27 win.
Centennial 36, Cambridge 32
Dodson closed his day a perfect 5 for 5 on the mats, as he pinned Hunter Perks in 3:56, while Patchin, Keith, Fehlhafer and Stewart all logged victories via forfeit. Kosek added another win, this time over Carter Hanes in just 22 seconds, to provide all the cushion the Broncos needed to claim fifth place with a four-point victory.