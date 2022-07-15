Bronco volleyball returns all but one regular from 2021

Older, more experienced Centennial volleyball primed for breakout season

UTICA – After 22 wins and the program’s first state appearance in 13 years, the Centennial Broncos stared a rebuilding year square in the face last fall as they lost five crucial seniors from the 2020 run.

Predictably, the results were mixed. Centennial’s young, inexperienced roster endured several growing pains in the midst of a 13-22 season, but the Broncos closed on a high note and took host Palmyra to a full five sets before bowing out in the subdistrict finals.

Heading into this season, however, the Broncos are humming a different tune. Unlike a year ago, Centennial returns nearly everybody who took on a significant role in the lineup. The reversal in fortune means the Broncos and head coach Alex Anstine are primed for a breakout campaign this fall.

To fully capitalize on the potential, Centennial must first take advantage with a strong summer season. The Broncos and Anstine are hosting a summer league every week in July and kicked off camp season with a three-day event at Concordia last week.

“The summer’s gone good. It was a really great camp,” Anstine said. “I thought the girls got a lot of experience and confidence coming from there. Overall I’m very pleased. The girls are doing a great job of working hard during the weight room. Gaining experience has been great for us.”

Centennial returns just about every contributor from a year ago, but the Broncos do have one glaring hole at setter after Gracen Fehlhafer, one of just two seniors on the roster last fall, graduated.

Fehlhafer locked down the setter position, notching 665 set assists to rank second among area leaders. She also tallied 16 aces and paced the Broncos with a 97.3 serving percentage.

Her departure leaves a not insignificant hole on the court, but Centennial’s already gotten a jump start on finding someone to fill her shoes.

“This summer, having new setters, it’s just getting our hitters comfortable playing with them and those setters getting that leadership role,” Anstine said.

Outside of Fehlhafer, everyone else who saw the court last fall is back. The added experience should pay dividends for Centennial this fall, as four of its top five attackers were freshmen or sophomores.

Leading the pack of returnees are the Broncos’ trio of all-area selections in juniors Karley Naber and Cora Payne and senior Samara Ruether.

Naber whacked 168 kills – the second-most on the team – and crushed a team-high 37 aces on a 96.7 serving percentage to pair with 272 digs and 316 serve receives. The outside hitter was a Class C-2 all-state honorable mention and earned second-team all-Southern Nebraska Conference honors last fall.

Payne finished just behind Naber in kills with 167 winners and paced Centennial with 59 blocks, good for fourth on the final area leaderboard. Her .129 hitting percentage was tops among Broncos with at least 25 attempts, and the middle hitter tallied 66 digs and 12 aces. Payne’s performance as a sophomore earned her third-team all-conference honors.

Ruether locked down the libero position for Centennial last fall, ranking fourth among area leaders with 313 digs. She also led the Broncos by a wide margin with 515 serve receives and finished second behind Fehlhafer with 50 assists. At the service line, Ruether crushed 20 aces on a 95.3 serving percentage.

Cambria Saunders returns for her senior season after racking up 139 kills and 45 blocks last fall. Among underclassmen, Catelynn Bargen is back after hammering a team-high 176 kills as a freshman, while incoming classmate Averie Stuhr added 115 winners.

Ella Wambold also returns for her sophomore campaign after tallying 29 aces, 189 digs and 256 serve receives in 2021.

Anstine spoke very highly of the work Bargen, Stuhr and Wambold have put in so far during the summer, though she also noted she’s seen massive improvement from everyone who’s likely to see the court this fall.

“(It’s) just the maturity,” she said of the sophomore trio. “We’ve talked about at camp some of the things they did I was like ‘You guys didn’t do that last year. You just have that confidence.’”

After facing a bit of a learning curve in 2021 with a young roster, Centennial’s set up well to take the next step this season with the potential for a big year brewing.

Five Broncos recorded at least 100 kills and three recorded more than 165 winners. All five of them are back, and Centennial also returns each of its top four ace leaders, three of its four leading blockers and five of six players with at least 100 digs.

Even with all the returning experience, Centennial will need to see continued improvement from its core in order to maximize its potential. To that end, the team’s work ethic and effort are promising early signs.

“They’re very coachable,” Anstine said. “They do everything I ask them to do, and I feel like they’re very close-knit. Even the seniors, they might think they’re going to get playing time, but they know if they don’t it’s for what’s best for the team. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

As the season approaches next month, there are still some kinks to work out. Chief among them is increased offensive efficiency, as the Broncos posted a team hitting percentage of just .085 last fall.

“We’re a very defensively sound team, and I think last year we made some great plays but then our hitters just struggled finishing,” Anstine said. “We’re working with our hitters that maybe we don’t have to swing the ball super hard, it’s just placing that ball in the open area and getting the point.”

The Broncos struggled against the cream of the crop in the SNC, finishing a combined 0-3 against eventual state qualifiers Superior and Sutton with each of the defeats being two-set sweeps. However, both teams lose some key pieces from their 2021 runs.

Superior finished fourth place in Class C-2 but must replace two of its top four attackers, including Shayla Meyer (who also led the team in aces and digs) and her 497 kills. The Wildcats also lose their leading blocker.

Sutton reached the C-2 finals, where it finished as state runner-up to No. 1 seed Oakland-Craig, but the Fillies lose six seniors.

As a result, the door is cracked open for a Centennial team bringing nearly everybody back and hungry to take the next step to make some noise in the SNC race.

“Our conference is wide open. There’s the potential for us to go very far,” Anstine said. “We’re very scrappy, but I think we’re going to be competitive with a lot of teams. I have very high hopes, and these girls have high hopes about how the season’s going to go.”