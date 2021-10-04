Bronco volleyball faces a trio of heavyweights

COLUMBUS – The Centennial Broncos didn’t have time to take a breath Saturday as they faced a tough state-rated field at the Columbus Classic.

The Broncos lost all three matches Saturday 2-0. They faced Class C1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic (22-2), C1 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (12-6) C2 No. 5 and C1 16-6 Columbus Scotus.

The Broncos fell to Norfolk Catholic 25-18 and 25-19, to Kearney Catholic 25-19 and 25-16 and to the host Scotus Shamrocks 25-11 and 25-14.

Norfolk Catholic 2, Centennial 0

Centennial powered 20 team kills with sophomore Cora Payne and freshman Catelynn Bargen recording six each.

Centennial had two ace serves, three blocks with Cambria Saunders at two, and senior Gracen Fehlhafer paced the offense with 18 assists on 54 of 54 sets.

The defense was led by sophomore Karley Naber with seven digs and Samara Ruether added six.

The Knights were led by Addison Corr and Avery Yosten with 10 kills each. Yosten and Hannah Hoesing had two aces apiece, Yosten was the team leader with eight digs and junior Saylor Fischer posted 21 set assists.

Kearney Catholic 2, Centennial 0