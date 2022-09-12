Bronco volleyball drops three at Malcolm invite

MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos returned to action Saturday for the second day of the Malcolm invite but found it tough sledding, dropping all three of their matches against the Clippers, Ashland-Greenwood and Fort Calhoun.

“(I) thought we played pretty well against a tough Malcolm team,” head coach Alex Anstine said. “We didn’t play our best volleyball against Ashland-Greenwood but competed the entire match. (We) need to control our side of the net better. Fort Calhoun was not our best match of the day. Started off making a few too many mistakes but played well in the second set and just couldn’t finish in the third.”

Malcolm 2, Centennial 0

Centennial trailed just 14-13 early in the opening set, but Malcolm responded by winning 11 of the final 16 rallies to claim a 25-18 win. The Clippers continued that momentum in the second set, taking a 24-15 lead before the Broncos staved off four straight match points to make the final margin a more respectable 25-19.

Karley Naber led Centennial with six kills, followed by five from Averie Stuhr and three apiece from Catelynn Bargen and Cambria Saunders.

Bargen notched the Broncos’ lone ace serve, while Ella Wambold led the team in both digs (8) and assists (12).

Diamond Sedlak and Halle Dolliver paced Malcolm with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

Ashland-Greenwood 2, Centennial 0

The Broncos took the Bluejays to the wire in both sets but could not come up with the points required to win either in a 28-26, 26-24 loss. Naber whacked seven kills to lead the attack, Saunders added six and Bargen and Cora Payne had five winners each while Stuhr finished with three.

Wambold crushed three of the team’s four aces and tallied all 23 Centennial assists, while Payne led the Bronco effort at the net with a trio of blocks. Krislyn Green finished with a team-high 13 digs.

Fort Calhoun 2, Centennial 1

The Broncos rebounded from a 27-25 loss in the first set by winning the second set 25-9. However, they could not close out the match, dropping the decisive third set 25-23.

Payne hammered nine kills, Saunders and Naber added seven apiece and Bargen notched five winners for the Broncos. Stuhr tallied four kills as Centennial finished the match with 33.

Naber and Bargen each managed three of Centennial’s eight aces, Saunders notched a team-high four blocks and Wambold paced the Broncos with 17 digs and 22 assists.