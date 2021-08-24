Bronco softball still in search of 'W' number 1

HASTINGS – The Centennial softball team hit the road for the Hastings St. Cecilia tri on Monday, taking on the host Bluehawks and Kearney Catholic. The Broncos ended the trip with a pair of losses, falling 7-4 against the Stars and 9-1 to the Bluehawks.
Kearney Catholic 7, Centennial 4
Centennial hung tough with Kearney Catholic but ultimately could not overcome the Stars’ three-run first and fourth innings.
The Bronco offense racked up four runs on six hits, highlighted by senior Halle Kinnett’s 2 for 3, one RBI performance. Junior Ellie Tempel went 1 for 2 and drove in a run, while sophomores Rylee Menze and Libbie Kubicek both went 1 for 3 and junior Eliza Timmerman notched the Broncos’ only extra-base hit with a double.
Menze also posed a threat on the base paths, as she went 3 for 3 in her stolen base attempts.
In the circle, Savannah Horne took the loss for Centennial. The sophomore tossed five innings and allowed seven runs – five earned – on nine hits and eight walks.
Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Centennial 1
The Centennial lineup managed a run on four hits against Hastings St. Cecilia, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-1 loss. Freshman Saige Scheele drove in the Broncos’ only run with an RBI single, while senior Halley Heidtbrink, sophomore Cora Hoffschneider and Menze each produced a hit of their own.
Kinnett didn’t have a hit, but she did draw a pair of walks and reached base in both of her plate appearances.
After throwing 96 pitches against Kearney Catholic, Horne tossed another 88 pitches in the loss to Hastings St. Cecilia. She went five innings and allowed nine runs – six earned – on 11 hits.
The Broncos return to action on Thursday with a road matchup against Columbus Lakeview, where they’ll seek their first win of the season.