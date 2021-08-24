Bronco softball still in search of 'W' number 1

HASTINGS – The Centennial softball team hit the road for the Hastings St. Cecilia tri on Monday, taking on the host Bluehawks and Kearney Catholic. The Broncos ended the trip with a pair of losses, falling 7-4 against the Stars and 9-1 to the Bluehawks.

Kearney Catholic 7, Centennial 4

Centennial hung tough with Kearney Catholic but ultimately could not overcome the Stars’ three-run first and fourth innings.

The Bronco offense racked up four runs on six hits, highlighted by senior Halle Kinnett’s 2 for 3, one RBI performance. Junior Ellie Tempel went 1 for 2 and drove in a run, while sophomores Rylee Menze and Libbie Kubicek both went 1 for 3 and junior Eliza Timmerman notched the Broncos’ only extra-base hit with a double.

Menze also posed a threat on the base paths, as she went 3 for 3 in her stolen base attempts.

In the circle, Savannah Horne took the loss for Centennial. The sophomore tossed five innings and allowed seven runs – five earned – on nine hits and eight walks.

Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Centennial 1