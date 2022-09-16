Bronco softball drops 5-4 decision at Blue River

DAVID CITY – The Centennial Broncos hung tough with Blue River on Thursday night, but in the end the visitors weren’t able to overcome a three-run third inning in a 5-4 loss.

Centennial outhit Blue River 9-7 but committed a pair of errors leading to four unearned runs. Rylee Menze went 2 for 3 at the dish with a triple and drove in a run, while Cora Hoffschneider recorded a double, single and an RBI as part of a 2 for 3 showing.

Ellie Tempel also notched a multi-hit game for the Broncos, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ava Fischer doubled, while Saige Scheele and Lillian Butzke tallied Centennial’s other hits.

Savannah Horne took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs – just one of them earned – on seven hits and a walk with seven Ks across six innings.