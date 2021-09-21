Bronco’s offense relentless with 13-5 win over Polk County

UTICA – The Polk County Slammers and the Centennial Broncos were matching each other run for run on Tuesday night as the two teams were deadlocked at 5-5 through three and a half innings.

That’s when the Broncos offense took off, scoring four in the fourth and using a three run home run off the bat of senior Halley Heidtbrink with two-outs in the bottom of the fifth to record their fifth win of the season by the score of 13-5.

In the fourth the Broncos started to pull away as four hits and a couple of fielder’s choices and a huge two-run single by sophomore Savannah Horne who helped out her own cause.

Horne gave up two runs in the first and third frames and another in the top of the fourth, but settled in the final two innings and set down six of the final seven batters she faced.

Then sophomore ended the night allowing seven hits and five runs, with four earned and she had the strikeout pitching working as she sent seven batters to the bench by strikeout.

Centennial led 9-5 as they went to bottom of the fifth and quickly scored after Eliza Timmerman doubled and scored on sacrifice bunt from Rylee Menze.