Bronco’s offense relentless with 13-5 win over Polk County

UTICA – The Polk County Slammers and the Centennial Broncos were matching each other run for run on Tuesday night as the two teams were deadlocked at 5-5 through three and a half innings.
That’s when the Broncos offense took off, scoring four in the fourth and using a three run home run off the bat of senior Halley Heidtbrink with two-outs in the bottom of the fifth to record their fifth win of the season by the score of 13-5.
In the fourth the Broncos started to pull away as four hits and a couple of fielder’s choices and a huge two-run single by sophomore Savannah Horne who helped out her own cause.
Horne gave up two runs in the first and third frames and another in the top of the fourth, but settled in the final two innings and set down six of the final seven batters she faced.
Then sophomore ended the night allowing seven hits and five runs, with four earned and she had the strikeout pitching working as she sent seven batters to the bench by strikeout.
Centennial led 9-5 as they went to bottom of the fifth and quickly scored after Eliza Timmerman doubled and scored on sacrifice bunt from Rylee Menze.
Polk County starter Christina Rystrom had two outs when she walked Halle Kinnett and gave up a two-out single to Ava Fischer setting the stage for Heidtbrink’s blast.
Polk County center fielder Kylee Kroll went back to the fence but the ball cleared by about five feet giving the Broncos the win. Along with her run scoring double and run scoring single and the three run homer, Heidtbrink was 3 for 4 with five RBIs.
The Broncos finished with 14 hits as Fischer went 3 for 4 with four runs scored and Timmerman also had three hits in three trips to the plate with a pair of doubles to go with a single and three runs scored.
The Slammers were led by Kroll who was 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored; Courtney Sunday had two hits including a double and a single and Rystrom roped a first inning triple.
Rystrom was touched up for 14 hits, 13 runs and she had just one K.
Polk County (11-13) is back home tonight when they host Blue River at 6:30 p.m.
Centennial (5-20) will be in action on Saturday at the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament in Milford.
Polk County (11-13) 202 10-5 7 1
Centennial (5-20) 212 44- 13 14 3