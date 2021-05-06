Bronco, Panther girls tested at Fillmore Central Invite

GENEVA – The Centennial girls were third and the host Fillmore Central Panthers sixth in Thursday’s invitational at Geneva.

Malcolm won the Fillmore Central Invitational with 105 points. Thayer Central was second with 88, just a half-point ahead of the Broncos.

Wood River, Hastings St. Cecilia and David City rounded out the field.

Placements in the top six begin with Kailey Ziegler at fourth in the discus for Centennial (101-1). Ziegler tossed the shot 32-4, also good for fourth. Haley Korbelik was sixth for FC in the shot (31-7 ½).

Jaycee Stuhr landed fourth in the high jump for the Broncos (4-8) with teammate Cora Payne part of a three-way tie at sixth (4-6).

Centennial went 3-4 in the pole vault behind Gracen Fehlhafer (8-6) and Samara Ruether (8-0).

In the triple jump, Cambria Saunders was sixth with a best run of 29-8. Jillian Bailey earned third-place points in the long jump (14-10).

Saunders ran fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.61) and in the 100-meter dash it was Savannah Horne (13.35) and Lexus Prochaska (13.55) fifth and sixth for Centennial.