Bronco, Huskie, Knight boys compete at Centennial quad

UTICA – In one final tune up before the SNC and CRC meets this weekend, the Centennial, Heartland and Nebraska Lutheran boys competed at the Broncos’ quadrangular Monday.

Nebraska Lutheran dominated the field on the track, as the Knights picked up two wins apiece from Trevor Hueske in the sprints and Lucas Corwin in the 800 and 1600. The 4x100 and 4x400 relays also went to Nebraska Lutheran.

In the field, Jace Dressel and Trey Richert added Knight victories in the triple jump and high jump, respectively.

Centennial picked up a pair of wins from Clinton Turnbull in the 3200 and Keenan Kosek in the pole vault. In the throws, the Broncos’ Carson Fehlhafer and Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin squared off in a preview of what could be in store Saturday at the SNC meet in Fairbury.

Baldwin emerged with wins in both the shot put and discus as Fehlhafer claimed silver.

Centennial’s Jake Bargen and Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck are both expected to factor into the conference race in the high jump, but neither competed in the event Monday. Instead, Bargen picked up the shot put for the first time and took third with a heave of 45-3. The senior also placed second in the 100.

“Jake Bargen showed that he will be able to compete and help the team in the shot put, tossing it 45-3 in his first time trying it,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Carson Fehlhafer threw his best shot put ever at 52-8, putting him at No. 8 on the school’s top 10 list. Clinton Turnbull set a PR in the 3200 run by not having to tend with strong winds for the first time this season.”

Heartland’s lone victory of the day came in the long jump, where Zach Quiring leapt 18-6½ to pace the field. Quiring also finished runner-up in the 200.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 11.79; 2. Jake Bargen, Centennial, 12.28; 3. Nicholas Cross, Nebraska Lutheran, 12.46; 4. Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 12.51; 5. Lukas Worster, Nebraska Lutheran, 12.56; 6. Oscar Glerup, Centennial, 12.58

200 – 1. Trevor Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, 24.57; 2. Zach Quiring, Heartland, 25.43; 3. Nicholas Cross, Nebraska Lutheran, 25.45; 4. Connor Clouse, Centennial, 25.57; 5. Lukas Worster, Nebraska Lutheran, 25.64

400 – 1. Cole Baumert, Sutton, 55.88; 3. Brady Goertzen, Heartland, 57.81; 5. Isak Grue, Centennial, 58.80; 6. Luis Alvarez, Heartland, 59.64

800 – 1. Lucas Corwin, Nebraska Lutheran, 2:19.15; 2. Camden Winkelman, Centennial, 2:19.27; 3. John Fehlhafer, Centennial, 2:23.54

1600 – 1. Lucas Corwin, Nebraska Lutheran, 5:28.86; 3. Hunter Perez, Heartland, 6:47.64

3200 – 1. Clinton Turnbull, Centennial, 11:06.01; 2. Matthew Hoops, Centennial, 12:13.97

4x100 – 1. Nebraska Lutheran, 47.77; 2. Centennial, 48.09

4x400 – 1. Nebraska Lutheran, 3:48.03; 2. Heartland, 3:54.63; 5. Centennial, 4:03.70

Long Jump – 1. Zach Quiring, Heartland, 18-6½; 2. Carter Seibert, Heartland, 17-5; 3. Brady Goertzen, Heartland, 16-9½; 5. Joey Dunbar, Centennial, 14-5

Triple Jump – 1. Jace Dressel, Nebraska Lutheran, 36-0; 2. Lukas Worster, Nebraska Lutheran, 35-1½; 3. Hudson Regier, Heartland, 34-6; 4. Tucker Bergen, Heartland, 33-6½; 5. Joey Dunbar, Centennial, 32-5

High Jump – 1. Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 5-8; 2. Isak Grue, Centennial, 5-6; 3. Carter Seibert, Heartland, 5-6; 5. John Fehlhafer, Centennial, 5-4; 6. Jordan Wagner, Centennial, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Keenan Kosek, Centennial, 9-0; 2. Nick Theiszen, Heartland, 8-0; 5. Ryan Richters, Centennial, 6-0

Shot Put – 1. Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 55-8; 2. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 52-8; 3. Jake Bargen, Centennial, 45-3; 5. Jayde Gumaer, Centennial, 41-11; 6. Kaden Seibert, Heartland, 41-6½

Discus – 1. Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 163-7; 2. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 141-2; 3. Jayde Gumaer, Centennial, 127-1; 5. Xavier Ettwein, Centennial, 110-1; 6. Dawson Ohrt, Heartland, 102-5