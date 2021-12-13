Bronco girls take measure of Tri County, 53-26

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos did not shoot the basketball particularly well Saturday, but it didn’t make any difference in the final result. Centennial’s defense hounded the Tri County offense all night long, as the Broncos recorded 21 steals and blew the Trojans’ doors off in a 53-26 win.
“While sloppy at times, I was proud of the effort our team brought to the game, especially running the floor and on the defensive end,” Broncos head coach Jake Polk said. “We didn't finish our bunnies close to the hoop as well as we could/should have and that is definitely something we need to get better at when we play the teams we will see this coming week.”
The Broncos shot just 21-of-55 from the floor, connecting at only a 38 percent clip. They weren’t any better from beyond the arc, hitting on just 3 of 20 3-point attempts. In the end, the inefficiency had no impact on the final result, as Centennial still cruised from the jump.
In the opening quarter, Centennial scored 13 points while holding Tri County to just three as the Broncos staked a double-digit lead through the game’s first eight minutes. They never looked back, outscoring the Trojans 10-7 in the second quarter, 19-7 in the third and 11-9 in the fourth.
Freshmen Averie Stuhr and Catelynn Bargen led the charge offensively for Centennial, as they both finished with 10 points apiece. Stuhr shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor, while Bargen connected on four of her six shot attempts.
Junior Madison Brandenburgh added seven points and buried all three of her field goal attempts, including one from beyond the arc. Sophomore Cora Payne also scored seven, but she shot just 3-of-9 from the floor.
Senior Halley Heidtbrink notched six points but made just three of her eight shot attempts, while sophomore Karley Naber buried a pair of shots from downtown and finished with six points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Sophomore Riley Menze recorded four points, senior Gracen Fehlhafer added two and sophomore Savannah Horne scored one to round out Centennial’s scoring efforts.
The Broncos shot 8-of-14 from the free-throw line.
In addition to forcing a ton of Tri County turnovers with its defensive pressure, Centennial also crashed the glass early and often Saturday as the Broncos finished with 29 rebounds.
Heidtbrink and Naber led Centennial with six rebounds apiece, Payne pulled down five boards and Menze and Stuhr each grabbed three.
The Broncos also spread the ball around offensively, as they recorded assists on 16 of their 21 field goals. Bargen dished out a team-high six assists and Naber added four, while Halle Kinnett notched two and Fehlhafer, Brandenburgh, Stuhr and freshman Ella Wambold all recorded one.
Wambold swiped four of Centennial’s 21 steals, Bargen added three and Kinnett, Fehlhafer, Horne, Stuhr and Heidtbrink each recorded two. Brandenburgh, Menze, Naber and Payne all added one apiece as 11 different Broncos amassed at least one steal.
Centennial won its second consecutive game after an 0-2 start to climb back to .500, but the Broncos face a difficult week with a trio of Southern Nebraska Conference matchups on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday in their final contests before Christmas break.
“We have a really tough week with three talented conference opponents,” Polk said. “We look forward to the challenge that Fairbury, Milford and Superior will give us this week, and we are going to learn a lot about our team this week and how we react to adversity.”