Bronco girls take measure of Tri County, 53-26

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos did not shoot the basketball particularly well Saturday, but it didn’t make any difference in the final result. Centennial’s defense hounded the Tri County offense all night long, as the Broncos recorded 21 steals and blew the Trojans’ doors off in a 53-26 win.

“While sloppy at times, I was proud of the effort our team brought to the game, especially running the floor and on the defensive end,” Broncos head coach Jake Polk said. “We didn't finish our bunnies close to the hoop as well as we could/should have and that is definitely something we need to get better at when we play the teams we will see this coming week.”

The Broncos shot just 21-of-55 from the floor, connecting at only a 38 percent clip. They weren’t any better from beyond the arc, hitting on just 3 of 20 3-point attempts. In the end, the inefficiency had no impact on the final result, as Centennial still cruised from the jump.

In the opening quarter, Centennial scored 13 points while holding Tri County to just three as the Broncos staked a double-digit lead through the game’s first eight minutes. They never looked back, outscoring the Trojans 10-7 in the second quarter, 19-7 in the third and 11-9 in the fourth.