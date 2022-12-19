Bronco girls suffer season’s first blemishes

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos and Milford Eagles entered Friday night’s SNC clash with a pair of unbeaten records. In a defensive slugfest of the highest degree, it was the visitors who ultimately prevailed, leaving town with a 31-18 win and handing the Broncos their first loss.

Centennial turned around the next day and hit the road for a conference tilt at Superior. The offense returned to form, but the Broncos were unable to overcome some second-quarter struggles in a 57-52 loss.

“I thought we had a really good defensive game plan going into the Milford game and the girls executed it really well. Unfortunately, we were without Savannah Horne, a starter and captain, due to illness,” head coach Jake Polk said. “However, the girls stepped up and battled hard. It wasn't a pretty basketball game as both teams shot poorly, but it was gritty and physical and a lot of effort and heart was shown. I'm proud of our team and the battle that we played in is going to make us a better basketball team as the season continues.”

Both teams found it tough sledding offensively for four full quarters, as Milford and Centennial shot a combined 25% (15 of 60) from the floor. The hosts led 5-2 after eight minutes, but an 8-2 second quarter run gave the Eagles a 10-7 lead going into the locker room.

Milford padded its lead with a 10-3 run in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer at the horn. Centennial turned in its best offensive performance in the fourth quarter with eight points, but it wasn’t enough to rally back for a win.

The Eagles were aided by a 10 of 13 performance at the charity stripe, while the Broncos only converted on 4 of 11 foul shots. Milford also held a 24-18 edge on the glass and turned the ball over 11 times to Centennial’s 15 giveaways.

Tanya Miller led all scorers with nine points for Milford in the win, followed by eight from the Eagles’ Ayla Roth. Catelynn Bargen led Centennial with seven points while Ella Wambold, Karley Naber and Cora Payne each finished with three. Averie Stuhr rounded out the Broncos’ scoring with two points.

Superior 57, Centennial 52

Centennial led 14-11 after eight minutes but scored just four points in the second stanza as Superior pulled ahead 26-18 at the break. The Wildcat lead swelled to 10 points after a 14-12 run, but the Broncos rallied with 20 fourth-quarter points to make it a ballgame down the stretch before ultimately falling just short.

“A rough second quarter drought with just four points in the frame was just too much for us to overcome late in the game,” Polk said. “I love the fight our team showed to get us back in the game and cut the deficit to three points multiple times in the final minute, but we shouldn't have had to hope for them to miss free throws late in the game and that's not when the game was lost. We missed a lot of bunnies and didn't get any perimeter production from anyone other than Karley Naber who had a career night.”

Centennial shot 19 of 47 (40%) from the floor but finished just 5 of 22 from beyond the arc – though the Broncos did convert 9 of 12 free throws. Naber led the offensive output with a career-high 20 points to lead all scorers. The junior shot 6 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 13 from 3-point range, accounting for all of the Broncos’ perimeter scoring.

Payne and Stuhr both finished a perfect 5 for 5 from the floor and added 10 points apiece as three Broncos finished in double figures. Bargen tallied eight points, while Wambold and Savannah Horne rounded out the offense with two each.

Naber led the Centennial effort on the glass with a game-high 10 rebounds to complete a double-double, followed by six boards apiece from Payne and Stuhr. The Broncos finished with a 28-24 rebounding edge, including an 11-5 advantage on the offensive boards.

“I'm really proud of Karley and the fight she showed playing all 32 minutes against Milford and turning around less than 24 hours and doing the same thing against Superior and showing the kind of leadership that she did,” Polk said. “It stinks to see her have such a great game and the team lose the game and Karley would be the first to tell you that she would trade the stats for a W, but it just wasn't in the cards for us tonight.”

Ella Gardner and Sadie Cornell each scored 13 points to lead Superior, which improved to 6-1. Centennial dropped to 4-2 and returned to the court Monday night when it welcomed York to town.