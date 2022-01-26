Bronco girls stop Fillmore Central win streak at four

GENEVA – On a night when the Fillmore Central Panthers celebrated head coach Shad Eberhardt’s 100th win from last Friday over Tri-County and senior Lexi Theis scoring her 1,000th career point on a free throw in the first quarter, it was the Centennial Bronco girls’ basketball team that celebrated last.

Trailing 29-28 entering the final eight minutes, the Broncos went 7 of 9 from the free throw line and outscored the hosts 15-8 in the fourth quarter to record the 43-37 win in Southern Nebraska Conference hoops.

The win broke the Panthers’ four game win streak and dropped them to 7-10 on the year.

Two players scored in double figures for the Broncos who won their sixth game of the season against 12 defeats.

The team was led by Ella Wambold with 13 and Karley Naber added 11. Wambold hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished the game with three of the team’s five in the game.

The Panthers led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Broncos went on a 14-6 second quarter run to open a 20-16 halftime lead. Naber did most of her damage on the night in the second quarter with nine of her 11 points.