Bronco girls put together strong effort, dominate Fillmore Central

UTICA – Bouncing back from tough losses can go one of two ways and Centennial head coach Jake Polk was not sure which way that would be for his team on Tuesday night.

He got his answer loud and clear as Centennial stretched an 11-9 first quarter lead into 29-15 at the half and rolled to the easy 52-23 win over the Panthers in girls regular season Southern Nebraska Conference action.

Centennial had lost a tough 32-29 decision to D1 No. 3 Centura on Saturday and Polk said he didn’t really know how the girls would respond to that loss.

“I wasn't really sure how we would respond tonight after a tough loss over the weekend, but the girls stepped up and played one of their most consistent games of team basketball tonight,” said Polk. “We were physical defensively and adjusted to every defense that Fillmore Central threw at us.”

Centennial had three girls score in double figures led by sophomore Catelynn Bargen and junior Savannah Horne with 13 points each. Also in double numbers was junior Cora Payne who scored 10 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

The Broncos were 19 of 54 from the field for 35%, connected on 6 of 25 3-point attempts and were 8 of 13 at the line.

“They (Fillmore Central) are well coached and are able to play some funky defenses that can screw a lot of teams up, but we were prepared for what they run and the girls executed really well. I was proud of the girls for how they shared the ball and how consistent we were offensively all four quarters,” added Polk. “Some games we seem to have a lapse or a drought in scoring, and tonight we didn't have that drought and a handful of girls stepped up with big games.”

No team or individual stats were available for the Panthers.

“We look forward to the challenge that Thayer Central provides on Friday and then we will gear up for the conference tournament next week as we see Fillmore Central again on Tuesday night,” Polk said.