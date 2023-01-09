Bronco girls lethargic in loss at Raymond Central

RAYMOND – You only have to look at the third quarter in the box score to see why the Centennial Bronco girls basketball team is 7-5 and not 8-4.

A close game at the half turned ugly in the third quarter and despite a torrid fourth quarter comeback the Centennial team fell short losing a 43-37 decision at Raymond Central on Saturday.

“There are a handful of things we can point at and say resulted in a loss on Saturday at Raymond Central. One is 6-16 at the free throw line, poor shooting from the 3-point line, 16 turnovers, first half foul trouble, and poor third quarter effort/execution,” commented Centennial head coach Jake Polk. “The girls made a valiant comeback in the fourth quarter to cut the game to four points after Raymond opened things up in the third, but it was too little too late. We will need to learn from this one and get back on track this upcoming week with three important games against Shelby, Lakeview and Central City.”

Raymond Central (6-6) outscored the Centennial 17-3 in the third quarter and even though the Broncos fought back they fell just short in the loss.

Team scoring was led by junior Cora Payne with 12 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field and she also grabbed 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the week.

Junior Savannah Horne added nine points and five rebounds and two assists. Junior Karley Naber led the team with five assists and she also recorded one steal.

Centennial was 14 of 49 from the field for 29% and those numbers included a miserable 3 of 23 from behind the arc for 13%.

The Broncos will have a chance to get back on the winning side when they travel to Shelby-Rising City tonight.

Centennial (7-5) 13 5 3 16-37

Raymond Central (6-6) 10 9 17 7-43