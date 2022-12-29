Bronco girls hang tough, fall to Malcolm in holiday hoops

MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos didn’t shy away from the challenge Thursday night, but in the end the Class C-1 No. 4 Clippers proved to be too much as they moved to 8-1 with a 60-49 win in opening-round holiday tournament action.

Centennial took an early 9-7 lead, but the hosts responded with a 12-0 run and took a 19-11 lead into the second quarter. The Broncos refused to go away, as sophomore sharpshooter Ella Wambold canned a trio of shots from downtown in the first three minutes of the stanza.

Wambold finished the half with four treys and led Centennial’s 6 for 15 performance from beyond the arc in the first 16 minutes, helping the Broncos head to the intermission down by just seven at 32-25.

Malcolm opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run, five of which came from freshman Halle Dolliver, but Wambold buried another 3-ball with 4:08 left in the frame to keep the Broncos within striking distance.

The Clippers led by 12 entering the fourth quarter, but Centennial’s Catelynn Bargen got hot early in the final stanza. The sophomore knocked down three shots from the floor early in the period to help the Broncos climb to within 51-41, but Dolliver answered with a pair of steals leading to layups on the other end.

In the blink of an eye, Malcolm’s cushion stood at 14 points with about five minutes remaining, but the Broncos refused to fold. A Karley Naber three got the visitors within single digits with 3:40 left in the ballgame, but Alyssa Fortik scored the game’s next five points to stave off a serious comeback bid.

Wambold connected on a trio of free throws with 1:30 to play, but it wasn’t enough to change the final result as the Clippers picked up their eighth win of the season with a 60-49 victory.

Centennial shot 10 of 23 (43.5%) from long range but just 17 of 49 (34.7%) from the floor overall. It also went just 5 of 10 from the charity stripe. Malcolm, meanwhile, shot 51% for the game (24 of 47) and made 8 of 12 free throws. However, the Clippers were just 6 of 20 from 3-point range.

The hosts also held a 30-20 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 13-11.

Wambold canned five triples and led the Broncos with 20 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Bargen knocked down six shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers, and netted nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter. Together, the duo combined for 36 of the visitors’ 49 points.

Savannah Horne added five points, Averie Stuhr tallied four, Naber finished with three and Cora Payne rounded out the scoring with one.

Dolliver poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Malcolm, including 20 through the first three quarters. Fortik notched eight of her 11 points in the final stanza, while Emma Brown also finished with 11 as three Clippers cracked double figures.

Malcolm will face Oakland-Craig in the championship game Friday evening, while Centennial takes on Wilber-Clatonia in the consolation game. The Broncos will look to snap a five-game skid when the action tips off at 3 p.m.