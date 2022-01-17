Bronco girls handle Bison, sunk by Vikings

UTICA – The weekend ended on a positive note for the Centennial girls’ basketball team as they traveled to Central City on Saturday and picked up a non-conference, 36-27 win over the Bison.
Friday night the Columbus Lakeview Vikings used a 21-4 scoring run and pulled away for the easy 59-22 win.
Centennial 36, Central City 27
The Broncos improved to 5-10 on the year as they outscored the host Central City Bison 13-2 in the fourth quarter and came away with the nine-point win.
Central City led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter, 19-16 at the break and 25-23 through three quarters, before the Broncos dominated the Bison over the final eight minutes.
Sophomore Savannah Horne led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points and she set a new school record for steals in a game with 10 for a double-double effort. Centennial recorded 20 steals in the win.
Sophomore Cora Payne also scored in double figures with 10 points and she tied senior Halley Heidtbrink with five rebounds to share team-high honors.
The Broncos were just 8 of 28 from the field and 4 of 18 on 3-point shots. They were solid at the free throw line hitting 16 of 25 for 64%.
The Bison were led in scoring by Addie Buhlke with nine points and Jerzie Schindler’s five.
Columbus Lakeview 59, Centennial 22
Centennial trailed 11-5 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Vikings posted a 21-4 scoring run to open a 32-9 lead and the Broncos were never able to get back into the game.
Lakeview (10-4) outscored the Broncos in the second half 27-13.
Payne and freshman Ella Wambold led the Broncos in scoring with six points each as Centennial was just 8 of 33 from the field and 4 of 21 from 3-point distance. Payne also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
The Broncos were 2 of 6 at the charity stripe.
Centennial (5-10) travels to Wilber-Clatonia tonight in girls only action.