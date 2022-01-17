Bronco girls handle Bison, sunk by Vikings

UTICA – The weekend ended on a positive note for the Centennial girls’ basketball team as they traveled to Central City on Saturday and picked up a non-conference, 36-27 win over the Bison.

Friday night the Columbus Lakeview Vikings used a 21-4 scoring run and pulled away for the easy 59-22 win.

Centennial 36, Central City 27

The Broncos improved to 5-10 on the year as they outscored the host Central City Bison 13-2 in the fourth quarter and came away with the nine-point win.

Central City led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter, 19-16 at the break and 25-23 through three quarters, before the Broncos dominated the Bison over the final eight minutes.

Sophomore Savannah Horne led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points and she set a new school record for steals in a game with 10 for a double-double effort. Centennial recorded 20 steals in the win.

Sophomore Cora Payne also scored in double figures with 10 points and she tied senior Halley Heidtbrink with five rebounds to share team-high honors.