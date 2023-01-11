Bronco girls get back in win column 48-24 at S-RC

SHELBY – After a disappointing loss at Raymond Central on Saturday, the Centennial Broncos got back on the right track Tuesday, leading wire to wire in a 48-24 win at Shelby-Rising City. Centennial led 14-5 after eight minutes and extended its cushion to 27-11 at the break before outscoring the Huskies 21-13 in the second half to roll to a 24-point win.

“(I’m) really proud of how this group bounced back from a disappointing loss at Raymond on Saturday,” head coach Jake Polk said. “We look forward to the challenges that Lakeview and Central City bring on Friday and Saturday.”

Cora Payne sparked the Broncos offensively, as the junior knocked down 6 of 10 shots and poured in 14 points. After going more than two years without a double-double, she nearly had her third in seven days but finished one rebound short.

Catelynn Bargen tallied 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting and paced Centennial on the glass with 11 boards to complete a double-double. Together, Payne and Bargen combined for 25 of the Broncos’ 48 points and 20 of their 39 rebounds.

Behind them, Ella Wambold buried a trio of 3-pointers and netted 11 points as the third Bronco to crack double figures. Savannah Horne tallied four points, while Cissanie Krohe, Averie Stuhr, Alex Galavez and Cheyenne Tonniges each netted two to round out the scoring.

“Catelynn Bargen had a good showing in Shelby on Tuesday night with a double-double. It was great to see Ella Wambold knock down some shots from the outside as that opened things up for us inside.,” Polk said. “Cora Payne had another great game. Cora has really strung together a solid stretch of games and nearly had another double-double.”

As a team, Centennial shot 36% (19 of 53) from the floor to offset a 5 for 26 performance from beyond the arc and a 5 for 14 outing at the charity stripe.

Horne and Karley Naber each dished out five assists, while Payne swiped four of the Broncos’ 10 steals. Bargen and Krohe each blocked a shot for Centennial in the win. Stats for Shelby-Rising City were not available.