Bronco girls gallop past the Huskies in hoops

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos asserted themselves early and often during their matchup against the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on Tuesday night. Centennial opened the game on a 10-0 run and led by nine after eight minutes before pushing the cushion to 25-5 at the break thanks to stifling defense.

The Huskies did not make a shot from the floor until the final seconds of the first half, finishing 1 of 15 in the first 16 minutes as the Broncos took a commanding lead. Centennial cruised from there, pouring in 18 points in the third quarter and 12 more in the fourth. The Broncos outscored the Huskies in all four periods as they rolled to a 55-18 shellacking of the Huskies to improve to 4-9 on the season.

The Broncos shot 20 of 52 from the floor and 5 of 14 from beyond the arc – including a 4-of-5 performance from downtown in the third quarter. They also connected on 10 of 20 chances from the charity stipe.

Shelby-Rising City, meanwhile, shot just 6 of 33 from the floor, 2 of 9 from 3-point range and a measly 4 of 13 from the line. The Broncos also dominated the visitors on the glass 34-24 and won the turnover battle 29-18.