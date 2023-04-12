MILFORD – The Centennial girls track team returned to action Tuesday, where they laced up their running shoes to tackle the field at the Milford invite. In a competitive team race, Ashland-Greenwood emerged on top with 119 points, while the host Eagles finished runner-up with 110.33 and the Broncos placed third with 102.

David City (68.33) and Wilber-Clatonia (51.33) rounded out the top five.

Savannah Horne continued to dazzle in the sprints, as the Centennial junior clocked in at 12.41 seconds in the 100 and 26.23 seconds in the 200 to sweep both event titles. Grace Schernikau added another gold in the 3200 after crossing the tape in 13:11.28.

The Broncos also took home a pair of wins in field events, as seniors Samara Ruether and Cambria Saunders took gold in the pole vault and triple jump, respectively. Ruether cleared the bar at 9 feet, while Saunders leapt 33-11 to clear the field by two and a half feet.

Milford’s Lilly Kenning won the 1600, but Centennial went 2-3 in the event as Ella Wambold clocked in at 6:08.82 and Schernikau ran a 6:09.15.

Saunders took silver in the 300 hurdles, timing in at 52.93 seconds, and the senior also leapt 14-10 in the long jump and finished fifth.

In the 4x100, Saunders, Bree Nisly, Ruether and Horne ran the relay in 53.61 seconds to claim silver. The Broncos’ 4x400 quartet of Cora Payne, Andrea Gumaer, Karley Naber and Molly Prochaska crossed the tape in 4:42.07 to finish runner-up. Payne, Naber, Lillian Butzke and Prochaska ran the 4x800 in 11:07.02 and finished fourth.

Elsewhere, Kate Luebbe tied for fourth in the pole vault after clearing 7-0 and Catelynn Bargen jumped 30-1 in the triple jump to place sixth. In the throws, Cora Hoffschneider hurled a 32-1½ in the shot put to finish fifth and Lauryn Breitkreutz placed sixth in the discus with a hurl of 100-7.

“Cambria Saunders hit a new PR in the triple jump, winning the event at 33-11. She has been struggling to be consistent on her approach and today did much better and put all three phases together to get that great jump. She also ran a PR time in the 300 hurdles, getting second in 52.93 seconds,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Savannah Horne closed in on her school record 100-meter dash time from last year, winning in 12.41 and also won the 200 in 26.23. She anchored our 400 relay, coming back from fourth to get second place. I would have liked to see a split time on that relay.”

The Broncos are back in action next Tuesday when they host the Centennial invite. That gives the team a few days to recover, as some athletes have dealt with sickness recently.

“The sick bug seems to be going around the girls team as two of them had to leave the meet early and a few others are fighting bad colds,” Johansen said.

Team Scores

1. Ashland-Greenwood (AG), 119; 2. Milford (MIL), 110.33; 3. Centennial (CENT), 102; 4. David City (DC), 68.33; 5. Wilber-Clatonia (WC), 51.33; 6. Seward (SEW), 39; 7. Raymond Central (RC), 33

Event winners and Centennial athletes who placed

100 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 12.41

200 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 26.23

400 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 1:02.32

800 – 1. Jera Schuerman, WC, 2:41.01

1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 5:33.54; 2. Ella Wambold, CENT, 6:08.82; 3. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 6:09.15

3200 – 1 Grace Schernikau, CENT, 13:11.28

100 Hurdles – 1. Jadah Laughlin, AG, 16.39

300 Hurdles – 1. Jadah Laughlin, AG, 50.50; 2. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 52.93

4x100 – 1. AG (Joslyn Sargent, Bree Schefdore, Lauren Gerdes, Jadah Laughlin), 52.62; 2. CENT (Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly, Samara Ruether, Savannah Horne), 53.61

4x400 – 1. DC (Meagan Jahde, Kamryn Behrns, Addison Kuhlman, Kambri Andel), 4:30.79; 4. CENT (Cora Payne, Andrea Gumaer, Karley Naber, Molly Prochaska), 4:42.07

4x800 – 1. MIL (Delaney Carraher, Kaitlin Kontor, Kylie Jakub, Lilly Kenning), 10:40.56; 2. CENT (Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Lillian Butzke, Molly Prochaska), 11:07.02

High Jump – 1. Sarah Spahr, MIL, 5-6¼

Pole Vault – 1. Samara Ruether, CENT, 9-0; T-4. Kate Luebbe, CENT, 7-0

Long Jump – 1. Jadah Laughlin, AG, 15-0; 5. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 14-10

Triple Jump – 1. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 33-11; 6. Catelynn Bargen, CENT, 30-1

Shot Put – 1. Malia Howard, AG, 34-3; 5. Cora Hoffschneider, CENT, 32-1½

Discus – Camille Stauffer, MIL, 125-0; 6. Lauryn Breitkreutz, 100-7