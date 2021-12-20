Bronco girls fall twice to SNC basketball foes

Sophomore Karley Naber grabbed five of Centennial’s 16 rebounds to pace the Broncos on the glass and Bargen, Naber and Horne each dished out two of the team’s six assists.

Superior 47, Centennial 29

Centennial shot better from beyond the arc against the Wildcats, draining five of 14 attempts from downtown. However, the Broncos finished just 3-of-17 from 2-point range and scored just two points over the final eight minutes after cutting the deficit to 29-27 in the third quarter as the visitors pulled away down the stretch for a 47-29 win.

Naber scored nine points to lead the Broncos and finished 3-of-7 from the floor with all of her attempts coming from 3-point land. Heidtbrink racked up seven points, while Bargen and Horne added five apiece. Freshman Averie Stuhr scored three points to round out Centennial’s offensive efforts.

Centennial also shot better at the charity stripe, finishing 8-of-11 from the line.

Payne and Bargen each hauled in five rebounds as the Broncos finished with 18 boards for the game compared to 25 for Superior. The Wildcats also held a 23-16 edge in the turnover department.