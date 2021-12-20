Bronco girls fall twice to SNC basketball foes

UTICA – The Centennial Bronco girls struggled this weekend, dropping a 51-18 decision at Milford on Friday and falling 47-29 at home against Superior on Saturday to make their season record 2-5.
Milford 51, Centennial 18
Cold shooting doomed Centennial on Friday, as the Broncos shot just 7-of-29 (24%) from the floor and 1-of-9 (11%) from beyond the arc. As a result, the visitors simply couldn’t make enough shots to hang with Milford as the hosts cruised to a 51-18 win.
“We struggled to score and Milford shot very well, especially from beyond the arc, making 10 threes,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “We need to find more consistency in scoring and also in valuing the ball to give ourselves positive offensive possessions.”
Sophomore Cora Payne scored six points to pace the Broncos offensively, while senior Halley Heidtbrink and sophomore Savannah Horne added four points apiece. Senior Gracen Fehlhafer finished with three points and buried the team’s only triple, while freshman Catelynn Bargen notched one point to round out Centennial’s scoring efforts.
In addition to failing to consistently make shots from the floor, Centennial also struggled at the line as the Broncos finished just 3-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Sophomore Karley Naber grabbed five of Centennial’s 16 rebounds to pace the Broncos on the glass and Bargen, Naber and Horne each dished out two of the team’s six assists.
Superior 47, Centennial 29
Centennial shot better from beyond the arc against the Wildcats, draining five of 14 attempts from downtown. However, the Broncos finished just 3-of-17 from 2-point range and scored just two points over the final eight minutes after cutting the deficit to 29-27 in the third quarter as the visitors pulled away down the stretch for a 47-29 win.
Naber scored nine points to lead the Broncos and finished 3-of-7 from the floor with all of her attempts coming from 3-point land. Heidtbrink racked up seven points, while Bargen and Horne added five apiece. Freshman Averie Stuhr scored three points to round out Centennial’s offensive efforts.
Centennial also shot better at the charity stripe, finishing 8-of-11 from the line.
Payne and Bargen each hauled in five rebounds as the Broncos finished with 18 boards for the game compared to 25 for Superior. The Wildcats also held a 23-16 edge in the turnover department.
Bargen and Halle Kinnett each swiped two of Centennial’s nine steals, while Naber dished out half of the team’s six assists.