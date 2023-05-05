GENEVA – With district track and field meets looming on the horizon and state berths up for grabs next week, teams from across the state wrapped up their regular-season slate this week.

For Centennial and Fillmore Central, the final opportunity for a tune-up before districts came at the Panthers’ host invite Thursday afternoon in Geneva. The team race was a three-school battle all day long, but in the end the Broncos netted 119 points, just enough to edge out runner-up Malcolm (117) and third-place David City (113).

Thayer Central finished fourth with 83 points, while the host Panthers took fifth in the six-team field with 53.

Savannah Horne continued what has been a stellar junior campaign in the sprints, as she won the 100 with a time of 12.97 in her only individual event of the day. Centennial teammate Cambria Saunders placed fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.48 seconds and added a pair of silver medals in the long and triple jumps, leaping 16-9 and 34-10, respectively. Both marks were PRs for the senior.

Grace Schernikau put another Bronco win on the board with her gold-medal effort in the 3200, clocking in at 12:34.80. She also placed second in the 1600 with a time of 5:54.93, while teammate Ella Wambold crossed the line in third place at 6:07.92.

Centennial scored two in the pole vault, as Samara Ruether made it over the bar at 9-0 to claim silver and Kate Luebbe passed 8-0 and finished sixth.

Andrea Gumaer notched a bronze in the 300 hurdles, while Cora Hoffschneider finished as runner-up in the shot put and took fifth in the discus. The Broncos’ Lauryn Breitkruetz also scored in the latter event with a fourth-place finish.

Cora Payne and Averie Stuhr both cleared 4-9 in the high jump as the former claimed bronze and the latter took fourth.

In the relays, Centennial’s 4x100 quartet of Saunders, Luebbe, Ruether and Horne crossed the tape in 52.51 seconds to win the event, while Payne, Karley Naber, Wambold and Molly Prochaska won the 4x800 with a combined time of 10:29.75.

The Broncos’ 4x400 relay – Payne, Gumaer, Luebbe and Prochaska – finished third to round out the team scoring.

Angie Schademann was a big scorer for host Fillmore Central, as she put up points in all three of her individual events. Fresh off winning the Southern Nebraska Conference title in the pole vault Saturday at Thayer Central, the sophomore one-upped herself on Thursday, hoisting herself up and over the bar at 11-0 to set a new PR and win the event by two feet. Schademann fell a little short in her bid to break the school record for her next height, but each of her three attempts were fairly close.

“It was an important milestone for me,” she said. “Now I can look forward to chasing the school record of 11-4.”

Schademann also scored in both of the sprints as she finished fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100 to account for 13 individual points.

Kaili Head also set a new personal best Thursday, as the junior hurled the shot put 36-3½ to win the gold medal.

Reyna Hafer timed in at 1:08.43 to finish fourth in the 400, while Hallie Verhage added another four points in the 1600 as she clocked a 6:30.28. The Panthers scored two in the 800, where Elizabeth Lockhart took home the event title with a time of 2:52.25 and JaeLynn Gewecke finished fifth at 3:14.22.

Ava Tessman cleared 8-0 in the pole vault to finish fifth and round out the Panthers’ individual scoring. Fillmore Central did place in each of the three relays as Hafer, Verhage, Carly Lukes and Malorie Conway ran the 4x400 in 4:47.35 to finish fifth.

The 4x100 quartet also took fifth, with Hafer, Lukes, Head and Schademann crossing the line in 55.81 seconds. In the 4x800, Lockhart, JaeLynn Gewecke, JoLee Gewecke and Jayden Stofer finished fourth with a time of 12:02.66.

Centennial will host the C-6 district Thursday, while Fillmore Central travels to Hebron for the C-7 district at Thayer Central.

Team scores

1. Centennial (CENT), 119; 2. Malcolm (MAL) 117, 3. David City (DC), 113; 4. Thayer Central (TC), 83; 5. Fillmore Central (FC), 53; 6. Sandy Creek (SC), 33

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 12.97; 4. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 13.48; 6. Angie Schademann, FC, 14.09

200 – 1. Kambri Andel, DC, 27.85; 5. Angie Schademann, FC, 29.41

400 – 1. Halle Dolliver, MAL, 1:01.62; 4. Reyna Hafer, FC, 1:08.43

800 – 1. Elizabeth Lockhart, FC, 2:52.25; 5. JaeLynn Gewecke, FC, 3:14.22

1600 – 1. Emma Fisher, SC, 5:48.48; 2. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 5:54.93; 3. Ella Wambold, CENT, 6:07.92; 4. Hallie Verhage, FC, 6:30.28

3200 – 1. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 12:43.80

100 Hurdles – 1. Emma Meyers, MAL, 18.01

300 Hurdles – 1. Kamryn Behrns, DC, 53.70; 3. Andrea Gumaer, CENT, 57.10

4x100 – 1. CENT (Cambria Saunders, Kate Luebbe, Samara Ruether, Savannah Horne), 52.51; 5. FC (Reyna Hafer, Carly Lukes, Kaili Head, Angie Schademann), 55.81

4x400 – 1. MAL (Rachel Lannin, Samantha Back, Lillie Beach, Halle Dolliver), 4:13.73; 3. CENT (Cora Payne, Andrea Gumaer, Kate Luebbe, Molly Prochaska), 4:30.91; 5. FC (Reyna Hafer, Hallie Verhage, Malorie Conway, Carly Lukes), 4:47.35

4x800 – 1. CENT (Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Ella Wambold, Molly Prochaska), 10:29.75; 4. FC (Elizabeth Lockhart, JaeLynn Gewecke, JoLee Gewecke, Jayden Stofer), 12:02.66

High Jump – 1. Kailey Blum, DC, 4-11; 3. Cora Payne, CENT, 4-9; 4. Averie Stuhr, CENT, 4-9

Pole Vault – 1. Angie Schademann, FC, 11-0; 2. Samara Ruether, CENT, 9-0; 5. Ava Tessman, FC, 8-0; 6. Kate Luebbe, CENT, 8-0

Long Jump – 1. Kambri Andel, DC, 17-5; 2. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 16-9

Triple Jump – 1. Avery Couch, DC, 35-2; 2. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 34-10

Shot Put – 1. Kaili Head, FC, 36-3½; 2. Cora Hoffschneider, CENT, 34-3

Discus – 1. Mikiah Witzel, MAL, 115-8; 4. Lauryn Breitkreutz, CENT, 104-10; 5. Cora Hoffschneider, CENT, 101-3