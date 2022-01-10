Bronco girls drop two to Sutton, Raymond Central

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos took the court for a pair of games this weekend and walked away with losses to Sutton and Raymond Central to fall to 3-9 on the season.
Sutton 55, Centennial 28
Sutton led 19-10 after eight minutes and pushed the cushion to 35-15 at halftime. The Fillies cruised from there, rolling to a 55-28 win Friday night.
Centennial shot 10 of 41 from the floor and 5 of 13 from beyond the arc in the loss. Sophomore Savannah Horne led the Broncos with eight points, freshman Ella Wambold followed with six and senior Halley Heidtbrink added four.
Senior Halle Kinnett scored three, while sophomores Molly Prochaska and Karley Naber and freshman Catelynn Bargen all notched two points apiece. Sophomore Cora Payne added one to round out Centennial’s scoring efforts.
Heidtbrink, Prochaska and freshman Averie Stuhr all pulled down four rebounds to lead the Broncos on the glass, as Centennial racked up 25 boards for the game. The Broncos dished out eight assists and swiped 10 steals while turning the ball over 19 times themselves.
Raymond Central 39, Centennial 34
The Broncos led 28-19 at halftime, but the Mustangs outscored the hosts 15-2 in the fourth quarter to steal a comeback win 39-34.
Centennial went 12 of 39 from the floor, 2 of 13 from downtown and 8 of 21 at the foul line in the loss. Horne paced the Broncos offensively with 10 points, while Bargen added nine and Wambold, Heidtbrink and Payne all followed with four. Naber notched two points and Stuhr added one to round out the Broncos’ scoring efforts.
Naber led the Centennial effort on the glass as she pulled down nine rebounds. Bargen grabbed six boards, Payne recorded five and Stuhr and Heidbtrink both followed with four. Naber also dished out half of the Broncos’ six assists.
Horne and Bargen each swiped three of Centennial’s nine steals in the loss. The Broncos turned the ball over 22 times as they dropped to 3-9 on the season.