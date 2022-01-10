Bronco girls drop two to Sutton, Raymond Central

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos took the court for a pair of games this weekend and walked away with losses to Sutton and Raymond Central to fall to 3-9 on the season.

Sutton 55, Centennial 28

Sutton led 19-10 after eight minutes and pushed the cushion to 35-15 at halftime. The Fillies cruised from there, rolling to a 55-28 win Friday night.

Centennial shot 10 of 41 from the floor and 5 of 13 from beyond the arc in the loss. Sophomore Savannah Horne led the Broncos with eight points, freshman Ella Wambold followed with six and senior Halley Heidtbrink added four.

Senior Halle Kinnett scored three, while sophomores Molly Prochaska and Karley Naber and freshman Catelynn Bargen all notched two points apiece. Sophomore Cora Payne added one to round out Centennial’s scoring efforts.

Heidtbrink, Prochaska and freshman Averie Stuhr all pulled down four rebounds to lead the Broncos on the glass, as Centennial racked up 25 boards for the game. The Broncos dished out eight assists and swiped 10 steals while turning the ball over 19 times themselves.

Raymond Central 39, Centennial 34