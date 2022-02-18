Bronco girls buck Freeman 30-23 in subdistrict finale

ADAMS – After a slow first half, the Centennial Broncos woke up offensively over the final 16 minutes of their C2-3 subdistrict final matchup against the Freeman Falcons. Centennial scored 10 points in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull away down the stretch and clinch a spot in next week’s district finals with a 30-23 win.

Centennial led 4-0 after eight minutes, and both offenses remained stuck in the mud in the second quarter as the Broncos carried a 10-8 lead in the locker room.

The visitors extended their lead coming out of halftime, as Centennial outscored Freeman 10-6 in the third quarter. The Broncos then used a 10-9 run over the final eight minutes to close the door on the Falcons’ season and punch a ticket to the district finals with a seven-point win.

Freshman Catelynn Bargen drilled four shots from the floor, including a pair of treys, and poured in a game-high 12 points for Centennial. Sophomore Cora Payne scored eight points – all coming in the second half – and made four baskets in the win. Together, the duo combined for 20 of the Broncos’ 30 points and eight of their 10 made field goals.

Ella Wambold and Savannah Horne each scored three points, while Averie Stuhr and Halley Heidtbrink added two apiece to round out Centennial’s scoring.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.

Centennial improved to 9-15 on the season and advanced to the district finals next week, when the Broncos will hit the road to take on C-1 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia for a spot in the state tournament.