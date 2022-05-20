Bronco, Cougar, Panther boys complete opening day at state track

OMAHA – On the opening day of the Class C State Track and Field Championships, Centennial, Cross County and Fillmore Central all took to the track and competed against the state field.

None of the three teams recorded a medalist on the opening day, but both the Broncos and Cougars have athletes competing on Saturday.

Carson Fehlhafer came close to landing on the podium for Centennial in the shot put, where the senior recorded a toss of 49-5¼. However, that was not quite enough to crack the finals in a loaded field as the senior finished in 11th place. Fehlhafer will be back in action Saturday for the discus alongside teammate Jayde Gumaer.

The Broncos’ Jake Bargen also competed on the opening day of the state meet, as the senior clocked in at 43.27 seconds in the 300 hurdles. Bargen’s time was not good enough to qualify for the finals as he finished 17th in the prelims.

Cross County’s Jackson Lindburg also competed in the 300 hurdles Friday, placing 19th in the prelims with a time of 43.42 seconds. Damon Mickey will carry the Cougar banner Saturday when the senior competes in the discus.

Fillmore Central saw action in the 4x800 relay, where Aiden Hinrichs, Ashtin Clark, Cooper Schelkopf and Isaiah Lauby clocked in at 8:47.07 and placed 13th. The Panthers do not have any athletes competing Saturday.