Bronco boys win one on the road at Centura
Bronco boys win one on the road at Centura

CENTURA – Broncos senior Jake Bargen poured in a game-high 34 points and junior Maj Nisly added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Centennial picked up the 60-54 non-conference road win at Centura on Saturday.

The Broncos led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and after Centura cut the deficit to 25-22 at the half with a 14-12 second quarter scoring advantage, Centennial moved the lead back up to seven points winning the third quarter 22-18.

Centura (10-5) won the fourth quarter 14-13, but fell well short of making up the seven-point deficit.

The Broncos were 21 of 39 from the field for 54% and 7 of 16 from behind the 3-point circle for 44 %.

They were a solid 11 of 14 at the foul line.

No team or individual stats were available for the Centurions.

The Broncos (11-5) take on the Fillmore Central Panthers tonight in Geneva.

Centennial (11-5) 13 12 22 13-60

Centura (10-5) 8 14 18 14-54

