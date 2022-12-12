Bronco boys split vs Sandy Creek, Tri County

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos took the court on back-to-back days over the weekend, taking on Sandy Creek in a doubleheader originally scheduled for Thursday before capping the week against Tri County on Saturday.

Centennial used a 24-16 first half advantage to hold on for a 37-34 win over the Cougars despite a game-high 21 points from Sandy Creek’s Ethan Shaw. The Broncos shot 13 of 30 (43%) from the floor and drained half of their 12 3-pointers.

Maj Nisly led the Bronco offense with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting, and the junior canned 5 of 8 tries from beyond the arc. Shawn Rathjen added six points, Sam Ehlers tallied four and Lane Zimmer and Jayde Gumaer recorded three each. Devin Slawnyk rounded out the scoring with a pair of points.

Shaw shot 7 of 11 for the Cougars but didn’t get much help as the rest of the team combined to shoot just 6 for 19 and the next-leading scorer only had five points.

The Broncos held a 21-11 edge on the glass, led by Rathjen’s six rebounds.

Tri County 46, Centennial 35

The Broncos carried an 11-7 lead into the second quarter but could not maintain that cushion the rest of the way, as Tri Country outscored Centennial in each of the final three quarters to pull away for a 46-35 win.

Offensively, Centennial turned in a cold shooting night as it hit on just 12 of 41 shots (29%). The Trojans, meanwhile, shot 14 of 37 and 6 of 15 from 3-point range.

Nisly led the Broncos with 14 points, followed by eight from Alex Hirschfeld and Zimmer’s six. Gumaer and Ehlers added three points each, while Rathjen scored one point.

Centennial held a slim 27-26 edge on the glass, led by nine rebounds from Zimmer and seven boards for Nisly.

The Broncos dropped to 2-2 on the season and return to the court Tuesday at Fairbury.