Bronco boys split against Lakeview, Central City

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos took the court twice over the weekend, notching a 53-42 win at Lakeview on Friday but falling to Central 54-49 on Saturday.

Centennial 53, Lakeview 42

The Broncos fell behind 16-6 after eight minutes but climbed back into the game with a 16-8 run in the second quarter. A 15-11 advantage in the third quarter gave Centennial the lead before the visitors outscored Lakeview 16-7 in the fourth quarter to close out the win.

Centennial shot 15 of 27 from the floor and 8 of 17 from three. Maj Nisly poured in 27 points on 9 of 14 shooting, including 7 of 11 from deep. Lane Zimmer made all three of his field goals and added 11 points, Alex Hirschfeld netted nine and Sam Ehlers tallied five. Devin Slawnyk rounded out the scoring with one point.

Hirschfeld led the Broncos on the glass with seven rebounds, while Shawn Rathjen dished out four assists.

Central City 54, Centennial 49

Centennial started slow again, falling behind 16-3 after one quarter and 31-17 at the intermission. The Broncos rallied in the second half thanks to a 14-10 run in the third quarter and an 18-13 edge in the fourth, but it wasn’t quite enough to dig themselves out of the early hole.

Nisly again led the way with 19 points, Hirschfeld followed with 11 and Zimmer added 10. Slawnyk finished with six points and Ehlers rounded out the scoring with three.