UTICA – The Centennial boys track and field team laced up their running shoes Tuesday as the Broncos welcomed eight other schools to town for their annual invite. The hosts netted 53 points – with most of those coming in the throws – to place sixth.

David City won the team race with 100 points, while Milford took runner-up with 94 and Minden placed third with 90. Lakeview finished fourth with 87 points and Malcolm rounded out the top five with 76.

York also sent some athletes to Centennial, as the Dukes’ junior varsity team competed and netted two points.

As has been the team’s modus operandi for much of the season, the bulk of the Broncos’ success Tuesday came in the throws, with three scorers apiece in both the shot put and discus. Jayde Gumaer tallied silver in the discus with a distance of 146-10, while Xavier Ettwein took bronze with a 125-11 and Trevor Fehlhafer’s toss of 112-2 was good for sixth place.

In the shot put, Ettwein led the way with a heave of 47-2½ to place third. Paul Fehlhafer hurled a 45-7 to take fourth, half an inch ahead of Gumaer in fifth. Altogether, Centennial scored 27 of its 53 points in the two events.

Lane Zimmer took silver in the long jump with a leap of 19-6½, and the senior also ran on the Broncos’ 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

Clinton Turnbull ran the 3200 in 11:16.04 to claim bronze, while Camden Winkelman cleared 12-0 in the pole vault for another third-place finish. He also placed sixth in the 400.

“Boys throwers continue to carry the boy team points with points from all three in the shot put and discus,” head coach Rob Johansen said. “Camden Winkelman improved one foot in the pole vault to 12-0, and coach Farr thinks he will be at 13-0 by the end of the season. Lane Zimmer jumped well in the long jump, getting second place at 19-6½. He's bouncing back from an injury and did excellent on limited practices the past week.”

Team scores

1. David City (DC), 100; 2. Milford (MIL), 94; 3. Minden (MIN), 90; 4. Lakeview (LAK), 87; 5. Malcolm (MAL), 76; 6. Centennial (CENT), 53; 7. Raymond Central (RC), 15; 8. Seward (SEW), 9; 9. York JV (YJV), 2

Event winners and Centennial athletes who placed

100 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 10.86

200 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 22.00

400 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 53.73; 6. Camden Winkelman, CENT, 58.66

800 – 1. Nathan Swenson, MAL, 2:08.78

1600 – 1. Turner Halverson, LAK, 4:37.77

3200 – 1. Gavin Dunlap, MIL, 10:51.73; 3. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 11:16.04

110 Hurdles – 1. Braxton Borer, LAK, 15.06

300 Hurdles – 1. Braxton Borer, LAK, 41.35

4x100 – 1. DC (Reese Svoboda, Caden Denker, Braxten Osantowski, Brock Dubbs), 45.11; 4. CENT (Breckin Schoepf, Lane Zimmer, Camden Winkelman, John Fehlhafer), 48.61

4x400 – 1. MIN (Rylan Holsten, Tanner Gibb, Alex Boudreau, Alex Brais), 3:42.82; 6. CENT (Camden Winkelman, John Fehlhafer, Breckin Schoepf, Lane Zimmer), 3:56.42

4x800 – 1. MIL (Isaac Roth, Avery Carter, Kaleb Eickhoff, Hudson Mullet), 8:37.77

High Jump – 1. Drew Johnson, MAL, 6-3

Pole Vault – 1. Owen Bargen, LAK, 12-6; 3. Camden Winkelman, CENT, 12-0

Long Jump – 1. Dane Kolb, MIL, 20-0; 2. Lane Zimmer, CENT, 19-6½

Triple Jump – 1. Reese Svoboda, DC, 41-5

Shot Put – 1. Joshua Cantrell, MAL, 48-9; 3. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 47-2½; 4. Paul Fehlhafer, CENT, 45-7; 5. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 45-6½

Discus – 1. Landon Ternus, LAK, 159-11; 2. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 146-10; 3. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 125-11; 6. Trevor Fehlhafer, CENT, 112-6