Bronco boys land fifth in their own track invitational

UTICA – On Tuesday afternoon, the Centennial Broncos returned to the track where they battled the elements and six other schools at their home invite. Behind a trio of runner-up finishes from Carson Fehlhafer, Jake Bargen and Clinton Turnbull, Centennial racked up 45 points and placed fifth.

Columbus Lakeview scored 135 points and ran away with the team title, while Milford finished second with 105. Malcolm’s 95 points was good for third, Minden placed fourth with 81 and Centennial rounded out the top 5.

Fehlhafer turned in a solid day in the throws despite some windy conditions, as the senior took silver in the shot put with a toss of 49-02. He also notched bronze in the discus, recording a distance of 147-03.

Bargen placed second in the high jump, where the senior reached 5-10. He also finished fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Turnbull clocked in at 11:24.56 in the 3200 to take silver. Teammate Matthew Hoops added another Bronco point in the event with a sixth-place finish.

“Clinton Turnbull ran a really good race in the wind to get second in the 3200 meter run,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “It's been tough to get a good time, so looking at placing and who they beat is about as good as we can do. It was a season best for him. Jake Bargen and Carson Fehlhafer both placed second in the high jump and shot put.”

Outside the trio of runner-up finishes, scoring was scarce for the Broncos on Tuesday. Jayde Gumaer provided a secondary scoring option in the throws, placing fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.

Keenan Kosek scored for Centennial in the pole vault, where he cleared the bar at 8-06 to finish fifth.

Centennial also put points on the board in all three relays. Ryan Richters, Oscar Glerup, Connor Clouse and Bargen ran the 4x100 in 49.19 seconds to place fifth, while the 4x400 team of Camden Winkelman, Clouse, John Fehlhafer and Bargen finished sixth with a time of 4:01.10.

The Broncos’ best relay performance came in the 4x800, where Winkelman, Isak Grue, Jordan Wagner and Fehlhafer crossed the tape in 10:18.72 to place fourth.

Team standings – 1. Columbus Lakeview 135, 2. Milford 105, 3. Malcolm 95, 4. Minden 81, 5. Centennial 45, 6. Raymond Central 43, 7. David City 27

Event winners and Centennial athletes who placed

100 – 1. Adam Van Cleave, Lakeview, 11.24

200 – 1. Landon Ternus, Lakeview, 22.91

400 – 1. Logan McGreer, Malcolm, 54.81

800 – 1. Carter Roth, Milford, 2:08.97

1600 – 1. Carter Roth, Milford, 5:00.49

3200 – 1. Kaleb Eickhoff, Milford, 10:54.17; 2. Clinton Turnbull, Centennial, 11:24.56; 6. Matthew Hoops, Centennial, 11:57.48

110 Hurdles – 1. Braxton Borer, Lakeview, 16.41

300 Hurdles – 1. Tanner Gibb, Minden, 42.64; 5. Jake Bargen, Centennial, 43.75

4x100 – 1. Lakeview, 46.15; 5. Centennial, 49.19

4x400 – 1. Minden, 3:48.47; 6. Centennial, 4:01.10

4x800 – 1. Minden, 9:13.81; 4. Centennial, 10:18.72

High Jump – 1. Drew Johnson, Minden, 5-10; 2. Jake Bargen, Centennial, J5-10

Pole Vault – 1. Brock Mahoney, Lakeview, 13-0; 5. Keenan Kosek, Centennial, 8-06

Long Jump – 1. Ryan Holsten, Minden, 19-05

Triple Jump – 1. Andrew Otto, Raymond Central, 40-07¾

Shot Put – 1. Landon Ternus, Lakeview, 49-05; 2. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 49-02; 5. Jayde Gumaer, Centennial, 43-01

Discus – 1. Eli Osten, Lakeview, 152-0; 3. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 147-03; 6. Jayde Gumaer, Centennial, 115-01