Bronco boys hit the track at Concordia

SEWARD – On the second day of the 2022 track and field season, the Centennial Broncos hit the road for the Bulldog Challenge at Concordia University. Buoyed by several strong outings, Centennial racked up 36 points to finish in a tie for fifth with Osceola.

Both the Broncos and Bulldogs finished three points behind fourth-place Lincoln Lutheran. Milford topped the team leaderboard with 65 points. The Eagles finished nine points clear of runner-up Yutan, while Arlington tallied 45 points to round out the top three.

The Bronco boys’ lone event win came in the discus, where senior Carson Fehlhafer flung the disc 142-11 to set a new meet record. Fehlhafer also landed on the podium in the shot put, where he recorded a distance of 45-09 and took silver.

Xavier Ettwein also scored for Centennial in the discus, placing fifth with a distance of 119-05.

Returning state qualifier Jake Bargen picked up where he left off in the high jump, as the senior cleared 6-0 and finished as the runner-up.

In the 3200, junior Clinton Turnbull clocked in at 11:24.67 to take bronze. Turnbull also ran the 1600, where he placed ninth.

Keenan Kosek added a point in the pole vault, as the junior reached 9-0 and finished sixth.

Centennial notched a second sixth-place finish in the 4x800 relay, which Matthew Hoops, Isak Grue, Jordan Wagner and John Fehlhafer ran in a hair over 10 minutes. The team officially clocked in at 10:00.55.

Connor Clouse did not score in the triple jump, but the junior still cracked the top 10 with a jump of 36-03, good for ninth.

The Broncos return to the track on March 25 when they hit the road to compete at the Louisville quad. Action is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.