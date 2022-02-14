 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bronco boys give up late lead in loss at Malcolm
0 Comments

Bronco boys give up late lead in loss at Malcolm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos got a game-high 25 points from senior Jake Bargen, but Malcolm countered with 22 points from junior Hayden Frank and erased a fourth quarter deficit on their way to the 47-45 win in boys non-conference play.

The Broncos (15-7) led 28-26 as they went to the final eight minutes, where Malcolm edged the Broncos in scoring 21-17 for the two-point win.

The Broncos led 24-19 at the break, before the Malcolm Clippers started to make their comeback with a 7-4 advantage in the third quarter.

Centennial was 15 of 36 from the field with Bargen going 8 of 16 and 1 of 4 on 3-pointers. The senior who has been scoring at 23.4 points per game clip over the last seven games was also 8 of 10 at the line.

Centennial got seven points and six rebounds from junior Maj Nisly and six from junior Lane Zimmer who also pulled down five rebounds. Centennial was 3 of 13 on 3-point shots.

Other than Frank’s 22 points, sophomore Maddox Meyer added eight and Drew Johnson chipped in with six.

The Broncos will cap their regular season with a game on Friday night at Wilber-Clatonia.

Centennial (15-7) 8 16 4 17-45

Malcolm (15-7) 5 14 7 21-47

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News