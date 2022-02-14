Bronco boys give up late lead in loss at Malcolm

MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos got a game-high 25 points from senior Jake Bargen, but Malcolm countered with 22 points from junior Hayden Frank and erased a fourth quarter deficit on their way to the 47-45 win in boys non-conference play.

The Broncos (15-7) led 28-26 as they went to the final eight minutes, where Malcolm edged the Broncos in scoring 21-17 for the two-point win.

The Broncos led 24-19 at the break, before the Malcolm Clippers started to make their comeback with a 7-4 advantage in the third quarter.

Centennial was 15 of 36 from the field with Bargen going 8 of 16 and 1 of 4 on 3-pointers. The senior who has been scoring at 23.4 points per game clip over the last seven games was also 8 of 10 at the line.

Centennial got seven points and six rebounds from junior Maj Nisly and six from junior Lane Zimmer who also pulled down five rebounds. Centennial was 3 of 13 on 3-point shots.

Other than Frank’s 22 points, sophomore Maddox Meyer added eight and Drew Johnson chipped in with six.

The Broncos will cap their regular season with a game on Friday night at Wilber-Clatonia.