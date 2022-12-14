Bronco boys climb over .500 with 52-35 rout of Fairbury

FAIRBURY – After eight minutes of basketball Tuesday night, Centennial’s lead over Fairbury was only four points. The Broncos more than doubled their cushion with a 14-9 run in the second quarter to turn a 13-9 ballgame into a nine-point lead at the break.

The visitors then outscored the Jeffs 12-10 in the third quarter and 13-7 in the fourth as the Broncos climbed over .500 on the season with a 52-35 road win against a Southern Nebraska Conference rival.

Centennial (3-2) shot almost 50% from the floor, knocking down 17 of 35 shots – including four makes in 11 chances from beyond the arc. Senior Maj Nisly led the way offensively, knocking down 5 of 9 shots and scoring 15 points.

Sam Ehlers and Lane Zimmer added 10 points apiece as three Broncos finished in double figures, while Shawn Rathjen notched nine. Ryan Richters and Jayde Gumaer both tallied three points, Alex Hirschfeld scored two and Devin Slawnyk rounded out the scoring with one.

Centennial crashed the glass to the tune of 32 rebounds, led by nine from Zimmer and another eight from Hirschfeld. Rathjen added six boards.

Hirschfeld also led the Broncos in assists and steals with three and two, respectively. Stats for Fairbury were not available.

Centennial returns to the basketball court Friday night when Milford comes to town before hitting the road for a showdown at Superior on Saturday.