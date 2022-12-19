Bronco boys buck Eagles, Wildcats in weekend hoops

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos improved their season record to 5-2 this winter with a successful weekend against Milford and Superior.

On Friday night, Centennial led Milford 10-5 after eight minutes and 19-10 at halftime, more than enough cushion to cruise the rest of the way in a 46-36 victory. The Broncos shot 14 of 33 (42%) from the floor and 4 of 18 from three, but the game was won on the glass.

Centennial crushed Milford on the boards, more than doubling up the Eagles to the tune of a 32-10 rebounding advantage. Lane Zimmer led the way with eight boards, while Alex Hirschfeld and Maj Nisly added six each.

Zimmer also paced the Broncos in scoring, knocking down 5 of 8 shots en route to a team-high 13 points. Sam Ehlers knocked down a pair of 3-balls and added eight points, while Nisly and Shawn Rathjen both tallied seven. Jayde Gumaer collected five points, Ryan Richters posted three and Hirschfeld and Devin Slawnyk rounded out the scoring with two and one point, respectively.

Centennial also went 14 of 25 from the foul line compared to 9 of 16 for Milford. Both teams had good ball security with just 19 total turnovers in the ballgame.

Centennial 49, Superior 39

Centennial trailed by a point at 11-10 after one quarter Saturday night, but the Broncos flipped the script with a 14-5 run in the second quarter. Both teams held serve in the third stanza and Centennial put the game away with a 16-14 edge in the fourth quarter to secure a 49-39 win.

Superior connected on 15 of 49 shot attempts compared to 14 of 46 for Centennial, but the Broncos again dominated on the glass for a 39-21 rebounding edge. The advantage was even more pronounced on the offensive boards, where Centennial out-rebounded Superior 14-4.

Zimmer led the charge with 12 boards, while Rathjen pulled down 10 rebounds to pair with 12 points for a double-double.

Behind Rathjen, Ehlers tallied nine points, Zimmer finished with eight and Nisly added seven. Gumaer and Slawnyk both recorded five points, while Richters and Hirschfeld rounded out the offense with two and one, respectively.

Centennial blocked three shots against none for Superior as the Broncos moved to 5-2 in their final action before the Malcolm Holiday Tournament next week. Jacob Meyer and Tanner Theis posted 15 and 13 points for the Wildcats, who dropped to 1-5.