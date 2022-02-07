Bronco boys buck Cougars off in SNC championship

UTICA – When the Centennial Broncos faced Sandy Creek for the first time this season, they trailed 16-8 at half, 28-16 after three quarters and required a big fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime in an eventual 39-36 win back on Dec. 9. Saturday night, the two teams squared off for the second time this season in the championship game of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.

“The first time we played them was two months ago,” Centennial head coach Cameron Scholl said after the game. “We always talk to our guys about how much better we’ve gotten as the season progresses. Obviously getting off to a good start was big, but overall I think we’ve shown a lot of improvement.”

Unlike the two teams’ first meeting, Centennial came out swinging out of the gate. Behind 20 first-half points from senior Jake Bargen, the Broncos built a lead as large as 29-14 with 2:09 to play in the second quarter, led by eight at the break and then held serve over the final 16 minutes to secure a 61-53 win.