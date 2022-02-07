Bronco boys buck Cougars off in SNC championship

UTICA – When the Centennial Broncos faced Sandy Creek for the first time this season, they trailed 16-8 at half, 28-16 after three quarters and required a big fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime in an eventual 39-36 win back on Dec. 9. Saturday night, the two teams squared off for the second time this season in the championship game of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.
“The first time we played them was two months ago,” Centennial head coach Cameron Scholl said after the game. “We always talk to our guys about how much better we’ve gotten as the season progresses. Obviously getting off to a good start was big, but overall I think we’ve shown a lot of improvement.”
Unlike the two teams’ first meeting, Centennial came out swinging out of the gate. Behind 20 first-half points from senior Jake Bargen, the Broncos built a lead as large as 29-14 with 2:09 to play in the second quarter, led by eight at the break and then held serve over the final 16 minutes to secure a 61-53 win.
“I thought both teams shot the basketball really well,” Scholl said. “We lost track of their shooters a little bit and they were able to stay in it, but we were able to keep our heads and kept attacking, made some free throws down the stretch, and that was the difference in the game. We got a couple of big stops down the stretch to keep the momentum from going to the other side.”
The Broncos galloped out of the gate, as Bargen drilled a pair of early treys and scored 12 of Centennial’s first 15 points as it led Sandy Creek 15-6 after one quarter of play. After the Cougars cut the deficit to six on an Ethan Shaw three, Bargen and junior Maj Nisly canned back-to-back shots from downtown to push the Broncos’ cushion to 21-9 with 6:26 to play in the first half.
Sandy Creek battled back but still trailed 29-14 with just over two minutes remaining until halftime, but the Cougars caught a spark late in the second quarter and closed the half on a 7-0 run to trim the deficit to just eight points heading into the locker room.
After the Cougars split a pair of free throws early in the third quarter to make it 29-22, Bargen scored the game’s next four points to push the lead back to double-digits. Nisly then scored each of the next seven Centennial points before a Bargen basket with two seconds left in the period gave the Broncos a 42-31 lead entering the final eight minutes.
A pair of 3-pointers from Bargen pushed the Centennial cushion to 48-35 with 5:57 to play, but Sandy Creek refused to fold. The Cougars trimmed the deficit to as close as seven multiple times down the stretch but could not claw any closer. Junior Jayde Gumaer scored six points in the fourth quarter and Bargen drilled five of six free throws down the stretch to clinch a 61-53 win.
Centennial’s 21-9 run to open the game loomed large, as the start provided the Broncos with a spark and gave them a cushion they were able to comfortably maintain for most of the game. Sandy Creek trailed 11-5 early before a Bargen bucket with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter made it 13-5; the Broncos never led by fewer than seven points the rest of the way.
“It was a good team effort, good team win,” Bargen said. “They’re well-coached, they’re a good team and they play hard. Shots were falling and coach just told us to keep rebounding and we’ll get the win.”
Both teams shot better than 45% for the game, as Sandy Creek finished 18 of 39 (46%) and Centennial went 22 of 40 (55%) from the floor. The Broncos drilled seven of their first 10 attempts from beyond the arc and finished the night 9 of 18 from deep, while the Cougars only connected on 5 of 18 attempts from long range.
Sandy Creek held a slim edge at the foul line, where it made 12 of 15 free throws. Centennial finished 8 of 12 from the charity stripe.
The Broncos held a 20-19 edge on the glass, while both teams took good care of the basketball. Sandy Creek finished with seven turnovers, while Centennial gave the ball away just four times all game.
Junior Lane Zimmer led the Broncos’ effort on the boards with six rebounds and blocked a pair of shots, while Nisly dished out a team-high five assists. Zimmer and Alex Hirschfeld added three each as Centennial finished with 18 assists on 22 made shots.
Centennial’s biggest advantage was Bargen, who was easily the best player on the floor Saturday night. The senior scored 12 of the team’s first 15 points, a sign of things to come the rest of the night.
Bargen knocked down 13 of the Broncos’ 22 field goals for the game, drilled six 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 37 points. He shot 13 of 19 (68%) for the game, including 6 of 9 (67%) from deep.
Nisly buried a pair of treys in the first half and canned six shots from the floor for the game. The junior finished with 15 points to join Bargen in double figures and shot 6 of 11 from the floor.
Together, Bargen and Nisly combined for 52 of the Broncos’ 61 points.
“Jake is an unbelievable player. He’s earned everything he’s gotten,” Scholl said. “Maj had a really good week for us. He’s struggled up until about two or three weeks ago, and I couldn’t be prouder of the kid for sticking with it. He had a really big conference tournament week.”
Gumaer scored six points, all of which came in the fourth quarter, while Lance Haberman added three to round out Centennial’s offensive outburst.
Sandy Creek landed three players in double figures – Ethan and Josh Shaw both notched a team-high 17 points and Micah Biltoft added 10 – but it wasn’t enough to offset big nights from Bargen and Nisly or prevent Centennial from claiming its first SNC title since 2018.