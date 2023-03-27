WAHOO – The Centennial baseball team got off to an inauspicious start Friday afternoon, as the Broncos took to the diamond for the first time in program history and fell to Wahoo 14-0 in five innings.

It was tough sledding for the Broncos offensively, with the team’s only hit coming off the bat of senior Shawn Rathjen. Centennial did draw a trio of walks with one apiece from Riley Grant, Connor Clouse and Bryson Hornbacher, but it wasn’t enough to scratch a run across the board.

Wahoo, meanwhile, racked up 14 runs on nine hits and six walks. Sophomore Conor Booth reached base safely all four trips to the dish with a triple, a walk and a pair of hit-by-pitches en route to a three-RBI day. Alex Ohnoutka went 3 for 4 and also drove in a trio of runs, while senior Trenton Barry finished 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.

Keenan Kosek took the loss on the bump for Centennial, allowing seven runs –just three of them earned – on four hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts in one inning pitched.

Micah Richters tossed one frame in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks with a K, while Devin Slawnyk pitched the final two innings and was charged with four runs – one earned – on three hits and a walk while fanning a pair of batters.