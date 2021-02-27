 Skip to main content
BRLD buries Broncos under barrage of three-pointers in C2-7 final
CLASS C2-7 DISTRICT FINAL

BRLD buries Broncos under barrage of three-pointers in C2-7 final

Centennial gets 26 game-high points from senior Gierhan

Cooper Gierhan

Centennial senior Cooper Gierhan (22) scores two of his game-high 26 points as BRLD’s Dylan Buetler (12) tries to defend on the play. The Broncos came up short in a 67-49 loss in the C2-7 finals at Bancroft on Saturday.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

BANCROFT-The Class C-2 No. 3 Bancroft-Rosalie/ Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines hit nine of 15 three pointers in the first half and built a lead the Centennial Broncos could never recover from.

BRLD led at the half 46-25 and pretty much maintained that 20 point lead for most of the second half as they rolled to the 67-49 win over the No. 6 Centennial Broncos in the C2-7 District final at BRLD on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines got 21 points from senior Toriano Bohannon with 11 of those points coming in the second quarter when the Wolverines outscored the Broncos 25-11.

In the first half the Wolverines hit 17 of 24 shots from the field and along with Bohannon, senior Lucas Vogt added nine points in the second quarter and finished with 17.

The Broncos tried to keep pace as senior Cooper Gierhan had 17 at the break and finished with a game-high 26 points as he closed out his high school career.

Centennial made a little run to cut the margin to 57-43 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines seemed uninterested in trying to score and worked valuable time off the clock.

BRLD (18-4) was 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and finished the game 9 of 12.

Centennial hit 17 of 48 shots from the field and was 5 of 17 on three point attempts. They went 10 of 12 at the charity stripe.

Maj Nisly

Sophomore Maj Nisly (10) nails the mid-range jumper in second quarter action on Saturday against BRLD. Nisly, a sophomore finished with 13.

Along with Gierhan’s 26, 6-foot sophomore Maj Nisly added 11 points and Jake Bargen finished with five.

BRLD was 24 of 40 from the field and 10 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Centennial and BRLD were nearly even on the glass with the hosts finishing with 25 and the Broncos 24. Turnovers were also close as the Wolverines had 10 and Centennial just eight.

Lane Zimmer, Dylan Buetler

Broncos 6-foot 3 inch sophomore Lane Zimmer (34) has his shot blocked in the third quarter by BRLD’s 6-foot 5 inch senior Dylan Buetler (12).

Gierhan was the only senior who played his final game in the Broncos colors on Saturday.

The Broncos end their season with a record of 17-7.

BRLD heads to state in a about 10-days looking to make it three state titles in a row.

Centennial (17-6) 14 11 10 14-49

BRLD (17-4) 21 26 9 12-67

CEN (49)-Ma. Nisly 11, Bargen 5, Gierhan 26, Zimmer 4, Mi. Nisly 3. Totals-17-48 (5-17) 10-12-49

BRLD (67)-Henschen 7, Beutler 13, Nottlemann 7, Vogt 17, Bohannon 21, Hegge 2. Totals-24-40 (10-23) 9-12-67.

