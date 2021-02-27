BRLD buries Broncos under barrage of three-pointers in C2-7 final

BANCROFT-The Class C-2 No. 3 Bancroft-Rosalie/ Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines hit nine of 15 three pointers in the first half and built a lead the Centennial Broncos could never recover from.

BRLD led at the half 46-25 and pretty much maintained that 20 point lead for most of the second half as they rolled to the 67-49 win over the No. 6 Centennial Broncos in the C2-7 District final at BRLD on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines got 21 points from senior Toriano Bohannon with 11 of those points coming in the second quarter when the Wolverines outscored the Broncos 25-11.

In the first half the Wolverines hit 17 of 24 shots from the field and along with Bohannon, senior Lucas Vogt added nine points in the second quarter and finished with 17.

The Broncos tried to keep pace as senior Cooper Gierhan had 17 at the break and finished with a game-high 26 points as he closed out his high school career.

Centennial made a little run to cut the margin to 57-43 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines seemed uninterested in trying to score and worked valuable time off the clock.

BRLD (18-4) was 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and finished the game 9 of 12.