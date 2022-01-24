Briggs, Scheierman power Duke girls past North Platte

YORK – In the first quarter, the York Dukes simply could not take care of the basketball. Early turnovers sparked the North Platte Bulldogs to an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the game to put the home team in an early hole. Yet the Dukes – who committed eight of their 20 turnovers in the first quarter – never wavered in their resolve.

Senior Masa Scheierman scored five points in the first quarter and junior Anna Briggs added four as York trimmed the deficit to 15-11 heading into the second quarter. It would be a harbinger of what was to come, as both recorded double-doubles and guided the Dukes to a 41-32 comeback win Saturday afternoon.

“I thought we battled. That team is so physical and aggressive on defense, it made it tough for our offense to get comfortable,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “To get down early like that, it’s awesome to see our girls fight back, get back in the game and find a way to win it.”

Early on, it appeared as though the hosts were going to be in for a long night. North Platte led 8-0 two minutes into the game thanks to a slew of York turnovers – the Dukes coughed up the ball eight times in the first quarter alone and finished with 20 turnovers for the game.