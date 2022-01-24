Briggs, Scheierman power Duke girls past North Platte

YORK – In the first quarter, the York Dukes simply could not take care of the basketball. Early turnovers sparked the North Platte Bulldogs to an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the game to put the home team in an early hole. Yet the Dukes – who committed eight of their 20 turnovers in the first quarter – never wavered in their resolve.
Senior Masa Scheierman scored five points in the first quarter and junior Anna Briggs added four as York trimmed the deficit to 15-11 heading into the second quarter. It would be a harbinger of what was to come, as both recorded double-doubles and guided the Dukes to a 41-32 comeback win Saturday afternoon.
“I thought we battled. That team is so physical and aggressive on defense, it made it tough for our offense to get comfortable,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “To get down early like that, it’s awesome to see our girls fight back, get back in the game and find a way to win it.”
Early on, it appeared as though the hosts were going to be in for a long night. North Platte led 8-0 two minutes into the game thanks to a slew of York turnovers – the Dukes coughed up the ball eight times in the first quarter alone and finished with 20 turnovers for the game.
However, Scheierman and Briggs provided a steadying presence for the Dukes, who bounced back from the rough start to cut the deficit in half heading into the second quarter. Despite all the turnovers, York helped out its cause by making its presence felt on the glass as the Dukes out-rebounded the Bulldogs 12-3 over the first eight minutes.
“We talked in the huddle at the end of the first quarter – I really didn’t want to call a timeout if we didn’t have to – and we talked in the huddle about how we weren’t worried, we weren’t anxious. We’re going to stay relaxed,” Kern said. “We’ll cut into the lead, make our run and we did. I think the girls did a great job of staying that way. They didn’t get too high or too low. When you get a team that’s constantly pressuring you like that, it can get frustrating, especially when you’re losing, but they did a great job fighting through that adversity.”
Scheierman opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer that was later changed to a 2-point shot, but North Platte answered back. Briggs responded with a bucket on the other end and senior Destiny Shepherd buried a pair of free throws moments later to even the score at 17 with 4:27 to play until halftime.
The two teams then entered a scoring drought that lasted for nearly three minutes before Scheierman canned a shot from beyond the arc to put York in front for the first time all game with 1:35 remaining in the half. The 20-17 score remained intact heading into the locker room.
Coming out of the break, Briggs took over the game. She scored six of the first eight points in the third quarter as York extended the lead to 26-19. With 4:51 remaining in the period, sophomore Kiersten Portwine buried a shot from three to cap a 9-2 York run and force a North Platte timeout.
Trailing by 10, the Bulldogs came out of the timeout and chipped away at the lead. An Ellie Blakely trey in the waning seconds of the quarter made it a 32-26 ballgame entering the final eight minutes.
Once again, Briggs took over the game early in the fourth quarter as the junior scored six of the frame’s first nine points, the last of which came on a putback bucket with 5:43 to play and gave York a 38-29 lead.
North Platte trimmed the deficit to 39-32 on a bucket with 20 seconds left and got the ball back after York missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Briggs came up with a game-sealing block and Shepherd drained two free throws with three seconds left to provide the final margin.
York finished with 20 turnovers, which contributed to North Platte attempting 55 shots to just 35 for the Dukes.
“I think the turnovers are a lot of credit to their defense,” Kern said of the Dukes’ ballhandling issues. “We were a little sloppy at times, that’s going to happen against high pressure, but it’s something we can definitely work on because we’re going to see high pressure like that the rest of the year. We do a good job typically of taking care of the ball, we just had one of those tough nights.”
Despite the massive advantage in shot attempts, North Platte couldn’t capitalize. The Bulldogs finished just 13 of 55 (24%) from the floor and 2 of 15 from beyond the arc, while York shot 16 of 35 (46%) from the floor and 3 of 13 from deep.
“You look at some of the things we did, Destiny Shepherd tried to take away their top scorer,” Kern said of the Dukes’ defensive effort. “She was averaging 17 a game, the (Clancy) Brown girl, and Destiny did a great job defender, Josie (Loosvelt) did a good job. Then Anna and Masa in the post, the way they help off they alter so many shots. The low shooting percentage from North Platte is a credit to our team’s defensive awareness. They played really well as a group.”
Briggs led all scorers with 18 points, while Scheierman joined her in double figures with 12. Shepherd scored seven points – including a perfect 5-for-5 night at the charity stripe – while Portwine added three. Junior Mia Burke scored one point to round out the Dukes’ scoring.
York dominated North Platte on the glass to the tune of a 39-24 rebounding advantage. Briggs pulled down 12 boards to pace the Dukes and Scheierman added 11 as both players completed their double-doubles.
Shepherd dished out five of York’s 12 assists. While the Dukes only collected five steals, they made their defensive presence felt in other ways and rejected 13 shots. Briggs led the block party with nine – one shy of a triple-double – and Scheierman added four stuffs to go along with two deflections.
With the win, York improved to 13-3 on the year. The Dukes return to the court Tuesday night, when they open the Central Conference Tournament at home in the Duke Dome.