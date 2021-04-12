 Skip to main content
Briana Wilshusen is YNT Athlete of the Week
Briana Wilshusen is YNT Athlete of the Week

High Plains senior thrower Brianna Wilshusen came into the 2021 track and field season with a career best of 34-9 in the shot put. At the Osceola Invite earlier this year she bested her career top mark with a throw of 36-3 ½. This past Friday during action at the Meridian Invite in Friend, she demolished her previous record with a toss 37-4 to take second. Wilshusen competed in the 2019 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in Omaha.

