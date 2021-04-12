Briana Wilshusen is YNT Athlete of the Week

High Plains senior thrower Brianna Wilshusen came into the 2021 track and field season with a career best of 34-9 in the shot put. At the Osceola Invite earlier this year she bested her career top mark with a throw of 36-3 ½. This past Friday during action at the Meridian Invite in Friend, she demolished her previous record with a toss 37-4 to take second. Wilshusen competed in the 2019 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in Omaha.