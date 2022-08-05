Breaking down the top returning area girls XC runners

YORK – As the days leading up to the start of the 2022 fall sports season rapidly dwindle down, the York News-Times sports desk turns its attention to cross country, where area schools return several top runners from a year ago.

This is the second of two parts and will focus on the girls side, where area schools return a lot of talent. In particular, York brings back a pair of top-50 finishers from last year’s team that ran eighth at state and a trio of top-60 runners. In Class D, McCool Junction returns each of its top three runners from a year ago.

Centennial and Fillmore Central did not qualify for state as a team in 2021, but both return a runner who competed at Kearney individually.

CLASS B

Kassidy Stuckey, JR., York

Stuckey opened her sophomore campaign on a high note with a victory at the McCool Junction Invite and never looked back, adding three more wins to finish with four in nine meets as the anchor atop the York lineup.

In addition to the win in the first meet, Stuckey paced the field at Aurora and the Dukes’ home invite. She also took home the Central Conference title for the second consecutive year, finishing more than a minute ahead of second place.

During the postseason, Stuckey’s star shined even brighter as she was the district runner-up and landed on the podium at state. She clocked in at 20:13.90 to cap a stellar year with a seventh-place finish in a loaded Class B field.

In recognition of her achievements during the fall, the Nebraska Coaches Association tabbed Stuckey as a Class B all-state selection.

Lainey Portwine, SO., York

During her first taste of varsity action, Portwine carved out a role for herself in the York lineup as a freshman. She opened her career with a 13th-place finish at McCool Junction and followed that with a seventh-place finish in the reserve race at the Augustana Twilight in Yankton, South Dakota.

At Aurora, Portwine finished 14th and followed that with a 22nd-place performance at Waverly. She returned to the top 20 by coming in 19th at Crete before securing her first career top-10 finish at the Dukes’ home invite, where her time of 21:38.38 was good for bronze.

In the postseason, Portwine placed 18th at the Central Conference meet with a time of 22:37.56. She improved on that time in districts, clocking in at 21:29.02 to finish 18th and help the Dukes take home the district runner-up plaque.

Portwine was York’s second-highest finisher at state, crossing the tape in 22:03.70 to cap her freshman year with a 48th-place finish.

Emory Conrad, JR., York

Conrad was a consistent force for the Duke girls as a sophomore, tallying her first top-20 finish of the year at Aurora, where she placed 12th. She came in 24th at Waverly and 26th at Crete before notching a top-10 finish at the York Invite; her time of 21:54.47 was good for seventh place.

She joined Stuckey on the podium at the Central Conference meet, which she ran in 21:50.57 to finish 13th and help the Dukes take third in the team standings. Conrad narrowly missed another medal at districts, clocking in at 21:06.36 to place 16th – less than a second out of 15th place and a spot on the podium.

Conrad capped her sophomore season with a solid performance at state, timing in at 22:17.30 to place 57th.

CLASS C

Hallie Verhage, JR., Fillmore Central

Verhage turned in a solid sophomore year for Fillmore Central during the regular season, picking up medals at Fairbury, the Panthers’ host invite and Thayer Central – the latter of which was her first top-10 finish of the season.

During the SNC conference meet in Hebron, Verhage found a spot on the podium when her time of 22:18.82 claimed bronze.

At the district meet, Verhage finished seventh to medal and punch her ticket to Kearney. She competed as an individual for the Panthers at state, where she capped her sophomore year with a time of 23:06.30 to finish in 76th place.

CLASS D

Madison Brandenburgh, SR., Centennial

Brandenburgh enters her senior year with a chance to reach state for the fourth time in four years, and she’s coming off back-to-back top-50 finishes in Kearney in 2020 and 2021.

The senior-to-be was a consistent force for the Bronco lineup last fall, racking up a slew of medals during the regular season – including a pair of top-5 finishes and four top-10 performances.

At the SNC meet held at Thayer Central, Brandenburgh tied for her best finish of the year. She clocked in at 22:24.51 to place fourth.

Brandenburgh again landed on the podium at districts, running a 22:26.90 to finish 14th and punch her ticket to Kearney for the third consecutive year. At the Class D state meet, Brandenburgh ran a 22:56.80 to place 48th and improve upon her 49th-place finish as a sophomore in 2020.

Payton Gerken, SR., McCool JCT

Gerken was a reliable force for the McCool Junction girls in 2021, winning her first race of the year (and third of her career) at the Mustangs’ home invite on Oct. 7, lapping the field by more than a full minute and a half.

In addition to the win, Gerken added a pair of silver medals in Palmer and Fairbury at the Palmer Invite, a bronze at Fillmore Central and a fourth in the first meet of the season.

After a host of top-5 finishes during the regular season, Gerken found another gear in the postseason. She dazzled at the district meet, crossing the tape in 20:18.50 to take home the district title by seven seconds. Her performance loomed large for McCool Junction, which finished third in the team race and secured the district’s final state berth.

In Kearney, Gerken put a bow on a solid junior year with a top-5 finish at state. She timed in at 20:21.47 to earn a fourth-place medal and help the Mustangs finish 12th in the team standings.

Jadon Hess, SR., McCool JCT

After landing a top-15 finish at her first 5k of the season at Fillmore Central, Hess followed up with an eighth-place performance at Palmer before running a career-best 21:01.80 to claim bronze at the Mustangs’ home invite.

Hess medaled again at districts, clocking in at 22:04 even to land as the second Mustang medalist. Her performance helped McCool Junction secure a state berth as a team, edging out Cornerstone Christian for third.

In Kearney, Hess closed her junior year with a top-60 finish. Her time of 23:10.90 was good for 57th.

Sara Weisheit, JR., McCool JCT

Weisheit recorded a pair of top-20 finishes for McCool Junction during the regular season, but the incoming junior played a key role for the Mustangs in the postseason. She was one of the team’s top runners at the district meet to help McCool qualify for state as a team and also scored for the Mustangs in Kearney, where she finished 107th with a time of 25:49.70.