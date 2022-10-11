Breaking down Polk County Slammers vs.Yutan/Mead Patriots

HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers will be making their first ever trip to the Class C State Softball Championship tournament.

The Yutan/Mead Patriots, on the other hand, will be making their fifth trip since 2006, where they finished runner-up. In 2008, they won the Class C State Championship.

Yutan/Mead lost their first round game to Malcolm last year and came all the way back through the losers’ bracket to finish runner-up to Wahoo Bishop Neumann.

In the district finals Polk County went on the road to Gothenburg, where they erased a 13-1 loss to the Swedes from earlier in the year with wins of 7-3 and 8-1 to bring the district championship home last Saturday.

The matchup with Yutan/Mead has much that same feel as the Patriots topped the Slammers 8-0 earlier this season at the David City invite.

Polk County (25-10) is the No. 7 seed and Yutan/Mead (30-1) is the No. 2 seed behind Hastings St. Cecilia. The Patriots’ only setback this year was a 4-0 loss to Class B’s No. 1 Wahoo.

Breaking down the numbers

Yutan/Mead

What Yutan/Mead has done offensively this season is impressive. They have five girls with batting averages of .500 or better and are led by juniors Ella Watts at .541 and Laycee Josoff at .536. The team is batting .428 and they have a lot of power in their lineup with 38 home runs, led by Josoff and junior Sophia Brennan with eight each.

The Patriots have a total of 134 extra base hits and plenty of speed with 88 stolen bases. Yutan/Mead averages 9.4 runs per game.

If the offense is not impressive enough, the pitching stats might even be more so. Junior Shaylynn Campbell has a record of 20-1 and an ERA of 0.46 with 242 strikeouts. Watts is 7-0 with a 1.02 ERA.

Polk County

Much like the Patriots, the Slammers are led by underclassman with just four seniors on the roster.

At the plate freshman Adrienne Waller leads the team with a .424 average, and she also has a team-high 22 extra-base hits. Sophomore Lindee Kelley and junior Emma Recker are also above .400, as both are hitting .402.

As a team the Slammers have 91 extra base hits, 16 home runs (Kelley has 5) and have 62 stolen bases led by sophomore Savanna Boden with 15.

Polk County averages 7.7 runs per game.

In the circle junior Courtney Sunday has been the workhorse, throwing 168 innings with 129 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.50. Sunday is also the team leader in RBIs with 43.

The Polk County vs. Yutan/Mead game is scheduled for a first pitch today at 11:30 at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

A win and the Slammers advance to a 4:30 p.m. game on Wednesday against the winner of the No. 3 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 6 NEN game. A loss and they will be back on Thursday morning to face the loser of that game at 9 a.m.