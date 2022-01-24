Braves edge Panthers for Louisville wrestling title

LOUISVILLE – The Class C No. 9 Battle Creek Braves won four individual titles and placed nine other wrestlers in the top three as they won the Louisville Invite with 241 points. Fillmore Central was second with 208.5.

The FC Panthers also won four individual championships and placed 12 wrestlers in the top four of their brackets.

Panther Aidan Trowbridge was the meet champion at 113 pounds as he defeated Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz by the final score of 4-0. Trowbridge is 37-4 on the year.

The second championship went to Class C No. 4 rated Travis Meyer who pinned Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek in the final in 3:34. Meyer is 18-2 since his return in early January.

At 132 pounds, No. 2 rated Alexander Schademann went 5-0 and improved to 41-2 with a major decision of Platteview’s Aidan Riha by the final score of 11-1.

The fourth title went to 145 pounder Aiden Hinrichs (41-2) who won his bracket with a pin of HTRS-PC in 3:43.