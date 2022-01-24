Braves edge Panthers for Louisville wrestling title

LOUISVILLE – The Class C No. 9 Battle Creek Braves won four individual titles and placed nine other wrestlers in the top three as they won the Louisville Invite with 241 points. Fillmore Central was second with 208.5.
The FC Panthers also won four individual championships and placed 12 wrestlers in the top four of their brackets.
Panther Aidan Trowbridge was the meet champion at 113 pounds as he defeated Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz by the final score of 4-0. Trowbridge is 37-4 on the year.
The second championship went to Class C No. 4 rated Travis Meyer who pinned Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek in the final in 3:34. Meyer is 18-2 since his return in early January.
At 132 pounds, No. 2 rated Alexander Schademann went 5-0 and improved to 41-2 with a major decision of Platteview’s Aidan Riha by the final score of 11-1.
The fourth title went to 145 pounder Aiden Hinrichs (41-2) who won his bracket with a pin of HTRS-PC in 3:43.
At 152, Treven Stassiness earned a shot at the championship as he upset Korbyn Battershaw of Battle Creek, the No. 4 rated wrestler in Class C by a final score of 3-2. He came up short of a championship medal, losing by pin to Elliot Steinhoff of HTRS-PC.
Jackson Turner (25-19) also took home second place as he won his semifinal against Reed Toelle of Louisville in 1:26, but lost the title match to No. 5 rated Andy Maloley of HTRS-PC 5-4.
The rest of the medal winners included Wyatt Rayburn (18-10) fourth at 138, Izzic Paling (21-17) third at 160, Blake Nun (16-17) third at 182, Hunter Lukes (13-13) was fourth at 195, Carson Adams (27-14) was third at 220 and at 285 it was Connor Curtis (18-11) finishing third.
Fillmore Central will host the York Dukes in a dual Friday, January 28.
The Panthers will host the Southern Nebraska Conference championships on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Team scoring-1.Battle Creek 241, 2.Fillmore Central 208.5, 3.Platteview 140.5, 4.HTRS-PC 97, 5.Louisville 68, 6.J.C.C. 47, 7.Weeping Water 42, 8.Palmyra 39, 9.Harvard 6.