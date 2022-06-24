Branting's pitching gem leads SOS Seniors past Twin River

SILVER CREEK - Lots of times during the broadcast of a baseball game on TV, you’ll hear the announcers say, “If you don’t get to him early he settles in and gets tougher as the game goes on.”

After the Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Rebel Seniors put up four runs in the top of the first, Twin River had its best chance to score against Rebel starter Pierce Branting. But great defense and a strikeout with the bases loaded preserved the lead and SOS went on to the 9-0 win in the opening game of the Silver Creek tournament.

Branting allowed just one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts as the Rebels avenged an 8-2 loss to Twin River a little over a week ago.

In the top of the first, Mick Hoatson and Shayden Lundstrom both walked.

An RBI single by leftfielder Colin Wingard would prove to be the game winning RBI and that was followed by a run scoring double off the bat of Wyatt Urban.

The hits continued as Korbi Urkoski tripled down the right field line to score Urban and Grady Belt plated Urkoski with a single to account for the scoring.

The Rebels had scored a fifth run, but after an injury time out, Twin River appealed that the base runner had missed third base and the runner was called out.

Twin River opened with a walk and the next batter lined a shot to left centerfield that Wingard ran down to make the catch while avoiding a diving Hoatson who was also closing on the play.

Had that ball gotten past, coupled with the only hit of the game by Twin River starting pitcher Caden Jenkinson, the first inning could have taken on a whole different look.

Instead, Branting got a fielder’s choice at home and he then struck out the next batter to end the threat.

Twin River would get a base runner to second in the second inning after a hit-by-pitch and a runner to third with two outs in the fifth. Branting needed just 71 pitches in recording the win that improved the Rebels to 11-3.

SOS scored an insurance run in the third on Branting’s RBI single and put the game out of reach with four in the fourth on three hits, including a triple by Wingard. SOS finished the game with 10 hits. Urkoski and Wingard had two hits each.

SOS is scheduled to take on BDS at 1 p.m. today in Silver Creek.

Utica Beaver-Crossing will face Sutton at 4 p.m.

SOS Rebels 401 40-9 10 1

Twin River 000 00-0 1 2