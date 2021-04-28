Boys side of the Centennial Invite exciting

UTICA-It was a day in the field events where the athletes finally warmed up and loosened up and had great performances with the 90-plus degree heat provided by Mother Nature.

The unusual warm temperatures may have been good for the field events, but for the distance runners it was a tough adjustment.

Malcolm won six events, racked up 132 points to 94 for the Sutton Mustangs.

Centennial scored just behind Sutton with 91.33, fourth went to Milford with 87 and topping off the first five teams was Columbus Lakeview with 85.33.

The next closest team after Lakeview was Heartland in sixth with 21.33 and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights finished the competition with six points.

The Bronco’s senior pole vaulter Cooper Gierhan won his event with a height of 13-0 and Jake Bargen took the high jump. That was followed up by a win for Rashun Foreman in the long jump.

Centennial picked up a second place from Ryan Payne in the 3200 meters and a fifth place in the 1600.

Hurdler Will Saunders scored points in both hurdles races with a second in the 110 hurdles and a third place in the 300 meter intermediates.e 4x400 team ran third.