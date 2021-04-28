Boys side of the Centennial Invite exciting

UTICA-It was a day in the field events where the athletes finally warmed up and loosened up and had great performances with the 90-plus degree heat provided by Mother Nature.
The unusual warm temperatures may have been good for the field events, but for the distance runners it was a tough adjustment.
Malcolm won six events, racked up 132 points to 94 for the Sutton Mustangs.
Centennial scored just behind Sutton with 91.33, fourth went to Milford with 87 and topping off the first five teams was Columbus Lakeview with 85.33.
The next closest team after Lakeview was Heartland in sixth with 21.33 and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights finished the competition with six points.
The Bronco’s senior pole vaulter Cooper Gierhan won his event with a height of 13-0 and Jake Bargen took the high jump. That was followed up by a win for Rashun Foreman in the long jump.
Centennial picked up a second place from Ryan Payne in the 3200 meters and a fifth place in the 1600.
Hurdler Will Saunders scored points in both hurdles races with a second in the 110 hurdles and a third place in the 300 meter intermediates.e 4x400 team ran third.
The Broncos 4x100 relay team was second and the 4x400 team ran third.
“Cooper Gierhan is still on his way back to his 2019 form, vaulting 13'-0.” said Centennial head coach Rob Johansen. “Rayshun Foreman won the long jump with a personal record of 20-0 1/2. The warm day really helped the sprinters hit their PR's. Not so much for the distance kids.”
Heartland’s 21.33 points were broken down with several athletes accounting for the Huskies points.
Trev Peters accounted 10 points with a fifth place in the 100; fourth in the 400 and a tie for fourth in the high jump.
The Huskies managed just two points in the relays; Spencer Cord was fifth in the 800 and Nolan Boehr was fifth in the 100 hurdles. Dawson Ohrt picked up one point with a sixth on the discus.
The Knights scoring came courtesy of Trevor Hueske with a sixth in the 200; the 4x800 relay team scored four and Jace Dressel was sixth in the triple jump.
This weekend both Heartland and Centennial will be in Wilber at Wilber-Clatonia High School for the Southern Nebraska Conference Meet.
The Osceola Bulldogs will host the Crossroads Conference Meet that is scheduled for Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The Knights will join the 12 other CRC teams.
Boys Team Scoring-1.Malcolm (MAL) 132; 2.Sutton (SUT) 94; 3.Centennial (CEN) 91.33; 4.Milford (MIL) 87; 5.Columbus Lakeview (LV) 85.33; 6.Heartland (HRT) 21.33; 7.Seward (SEW) 10; 8.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 6
Event winners and area athletes who placed
100-1.Katon Thomas, MAL 11.85; 5.Trev Peters, HRT 12.24
200-1.Khyler Shortridge, LV 23.48; 6.Trevor Hueske, NL 24.51
400-1.Cade Wiseman, SUT 53.26; 4.Trev Peters, HRT 56.02
800-1.Turner Halvorsen, LV 2:07.32; 5.Spencer Cord, HRT 2:23.49
1600-1.Ty Brockhaus, MAL 5:08.51; 5.Ryan Payne, CEN 5:14.28; 6.Clinton Turnbull, CEN 5:14.67
3200-1.John Boesen, MAL 11:13.86; 2.Ryan Payne, CEN 11:19.87; 4.Clinton Turnbull, CEN 11:41.47
110 Hurdles-1.Collin Piening, MIL 16.26; 2.Will Saunders, CEN 16.26; 5.Nolan Boehr, HRT 18.33
300 IM hurdles-1.Collin Piening, MIL 41.90; 3.Will Saunders, CEN 42.91; 5.Jake Bargen, CEN 43.98
4x100 Relay-1.Malcolm 45.68; 2.Centennial 47.29; 4.Nebraska Lutheran 49.05
4x400 Relay-1.Sutton 3:41.76; 3.Centennial 3:53.22; 6.Heartland4:07.38
4x800 Relay-1.Malcolm 8:55.47; 6.Heartland 11:37.58
High Jump-1.Jake Bargen, CEN 6-0; 4T.Trev Peters, HRT 5-6; 4T.Rashun Foreman, CEN 5-6
Pole Vault-1.Cooper Gierhan, CEN 13-0