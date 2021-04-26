Boys run, jump, toss at the 2021 Yowell

He followed up his win in 1600 with another win in the 3200 where he held of Trae Greve of Waverly by more than four seconds. Pinneo was clocked at 10:16.19. His best time of the year had been run earlier this week at the Nebraska TrackFest21 in Papillion with a 9:56.34.

The Dukes finished with three fourth place efforts. Gabe Zarraga was fourth in the 3200 with a time of 10:50.34; Jackson Schmid was clocked at 17.27 for fourth in the 110 high hurdles and Johnny Newman’s 19-0 in the long jump placed him fourth. Newman also finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 23.61.

“The boys side we had some good things. Colin looked really solid in both the mile and the two-mile and in the hurdles Jackson Schmidt is getting more consistent in the 110 hurdles, “ commented York head coach Darrel Branz. “The jumps we kind of had more of an off day and they will really have to compete at districts because this was kind of a district preliminary and all the teams here will be at districts in two weeks.”

York will be in action on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Holdrege Invite.

“We have to make sure that we are going to put them in events that they are going to be able to qualify in,” Branz said. “We have to get them there first, so we have to give them the best chance to be successful.”