Boys run, jump, toss at the 2021 Yowell

YORK - A prelude to the Class B-3 District was held at the Yowell Track Classic in York on Saturday.
With seven of the 10 teams that will be in Fairbury on Thursday, May 13, coaches were given a good opportunity as to how they will set up teams to give their athletes the best chance of making the Class B State Championship field.
The only teams not there who will join the field in Fairbury were Malcolm, Milford and Lincoln Christian.
The Elkhorn North Wolves were scheduled to compete on Saturday, but due to a meet from earlier in the week being rescheduled they were not able to make it.
The Waverly Vikings cruised to the boys’ team title with 177.5 points, nearly 50 points ahead of second place Norris which finished the day with 129. Topping off the first three finishers was Seward with 92.
The York Dukes, winners of two events Saturday, were fifth with 39 points.
The Vikings won eight of the 17 events scored, including wins in all three relays to rack up their 177.5 point total.
York sophomore Colin Pinneo was responsible for 20 of York’s 39 points as he won the 1600 (4:37.69). That is his best time of the year to date by better than six seconds. He took the lead on the first lap and won the race by nearly 13 seconds.
He followed up his win in 1600 with another win in the 3200 where he held of Trae Greve of Waverly by more than four seconds. Pinneo was clocked at 10:16.19. His best time of the year had been run earlier this week at the Nebraska TrackFest21 in Papillion with a 9:56.34.
The Dukes finished with three fourth place efforts. Gabe Zarraga was fourth in the 3200 with a time of 10:50.34; Jackson Schmid was clocked at 17.27 for fourth in the 110 high hurdles and Johnny Newman’s 19-0 in the long jump placed him fourth. Newman also finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 23.61.
“The boys side we had some good things. Colin looked really solid in both the mile and the two-mile and in the hurdles Jackson Schmidt is getting more consistent in the 110 hurdles, “ commented York head coach Darrel Branz. “The jumps we kind of had more of an off day and they will really have to compete at districts because this was kind of a district preliminary and all the teams here will be at districts in two weeks.”
York will be in action on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Holdrege Invite.
“We have to make sure that we are going to put them in events that they are going to be able to qualify in,” Branz said. “We have to get them there first, so we have to give them the best chance to be successful.”
Boys Team Scoring - 1.Waverly 177.50; 2.Norris 129; 3.Seward 92; 4.Crete 54; 5.York 39; 6.Beatrice 38.5; 7.Fairbury 25; 8.York JV 2; 9.Seward JV 1