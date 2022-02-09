Boys of NELHS edge Christian by three

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran built a six-point lead through three quarters of Tuesday night’s regular-season finale against Nebraska Christian, but the Knights found themselves in a dogfight down the stretch. Both teams traded baskets over the final eight minutes. The Eagles outscored the hosts 20-17 in the fourth quarter, but Nebraska Lutheran held off the rally late to pull out a 66-63 win.

The Knights shot 26 of 59 from the floor and 6 of 15 from long range. They also made 8 of 13 chances at the foul stripe.

Trey Richert netted 21 points to spark Nebraska Lutheran offensively. The junior canned half of his 10 3-pointers and shot 8 of 17 from the floor overall.

Isaac Beierman, Eli Vogt and Trevor Hueske all notched nine points for the Knights, while Jace Dressel tallied seven and Aaron Koepsell put up five. Lukas Worster added four points and Silas Vogel scored two to round out the Knights’ offensive production.

Hueske hauled in a team-high seven rebounds as the Knights finished with 29 boards for the game. Dressel and Vogel grabbed five rebounds each and Koepsell added four.