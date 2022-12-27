Boys hoops season shifts into high gear

YORK – With the opening month of the high school basketball season in the books, teams’ seasons are beginning to take clearer shape.

It’s been a strong December for the area boys teams, as six of 10 schools sport winning records heading into the 5-day NSAA moratorium. Cross County leads the way with an unblemished 6-0 mark, while York and McCool Junction are both 4-1.

Nebraska Lutheran is out to a 6-2 start despite missing last year’s leading scorer Trey Richert for the first four games, Centennial’s rattled off three straight wins to climb to 5-3 and Heartland sits at 3-2.

Fillmore Central is just below .500 with three wins against four losses, but the Panthers have won back-to-back games leading into the moratorium. Exeter-Milligan and Hampton are both 2-5, while High Plains is still searching for its first win.

Tanner Hollinger leads Cross County in both scoring (15.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.5), with both figures good enough to land the junior on the area leaderboard. Ashton Seim has been the team’s most efficient shooter and paces the Cougars in assists during the 6-0 start, while James Elgin ranks tied for second in the area in steals.

York’s opening month has been buoyed by a sizzling start from senior Ryan Seevers, who leads the area in scoring with 19 points per game. He’s joined on the leaderboard by senior teammate Barrett Olson (11.2, 10th), while Austin Phinney and Garrett Ivey both average over 10 points per game but narrowly missed the area leaderboard. However, Phinney’s second in rebounding (7.8), while Ivey dishes out an area-best 6.2 assists per night.

The Dukes have also been guided by an efficient offense; sophomore Ryan Huston leads the area in shooting percentage, with Seevers and Phinney inside the top 5 and Ivey cracking the top 10. Additionally, Phinney, Seevers and Leyton Snodgrass are among the area leaders in free throw efficiency and Seevers is second in 3-point shooting percentage.

McCool Junction dropped its first game against Cross County but has since won four in a row, led by freshman Carson McDonald’s 12.6 points per game. The freshman leads the area in 3-point efficiency and lands on the area leaderboard in steals and field goal percentage. The Mustangs’ leading rebounder, sophomore Mapieu Kuochinin, sits fifth among area leader with seven boards per game.

Richert missed the first four games of Nebraska Lutheran’s season with an injury sustained during football, but the senior has quickly made up for lost time as he ranks second with 18.3 points per game since his return. The Knights’ Silas Vogel ranks ninth in rebounding, Trevor Hueske leads the area in steals and Richert and freshman Luke Otte are both among the area’s five most efficient sharpshooters beyond the arc.

With one month of the season in the books, here is a look at the updated area statistical leaderboard. Stats are pulled from MaxPreps and updated through games played on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Scoring – Top 10

1.Ryan Seevers SR. York 19.0

2.Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 18.3

3.Dan Stoner SO. Fillmore Central 17.0

4.Trev Peters SR. Heartland 16.4

5.Tanner Hollinger JR. Cross County 15.8

6.Maj Nisly SR. Centennial 13.1

7.Carson McDonald FR. McCool Junction 12.6

8.Ayden Hans SO. High Plains 12.0

9.Brayden Dose JR. Hampton 11.4

10.Barrett Olson SR. York 11.2

Rebounds per Game – Top 10

1.Carter Urkoski FR. High Plains 10.6

2.Austin Phinney SR. York 7.8

3.Marcus Krupicka SR. Exeter-Milligan 7.6

Wyatt Dose SO. Hampton 7.6

5.Mapieu Kuochinin SO. McCool Junction 7.0

6.Lane Zimmer SR. Centennial 6.6

Langdon Arbuck SO. Heartland 6.6

8.Tanner Hollinger JR. Cross County 6.5

9.Silas Vogel JR. Nebraska Lutheran 6.3

10.Tyler Due JR. Exeter-Milligan 5.9

Assists per Game – Top 5

1.Garrett Ivey SR. York 6.2

2.Trenton Orlando JR. McCool Junction 3.4

3.Ashton Seim JR. Cross County 3.3

Tyler Due JR. Exeter-Milligan 3.3

Keegan Theobald SR. Fillmore Central 3.3

Steals per Game – Top 5

1.Trevor Hueske SR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.1

2.James Elgin JR. Cross County 3.0

Mario Lesiak SR. High Plains 3.0

4.Ayden Hans SO. High Plains 2.6

Carson McDonald FR. McCool Junction 2.6

Bryson Plock SO. McCool Junction 2.6

Field Goal Percentage (min. 25 attempts) – Top 10

1.Ryan Huston SO. York 19-27 .701

2.Ryan Seevers SR. York 36-53 .679

3.Ryland Garretson JR. McCool Junction 21-32 .656

4.Austin Phinney SR. York 17-27 .630

5.Ashton Seim JR. Cross County 19-32 .594

6.Shawn Rathjen SR. Centennial 16-27 .593

7.Kash Majerus SO. Hampton 22-38 .579

8.Carson McDonald FR. McCool Junction 26-45 .577

9.Mapieu Kuochinin SO. McCool Junction 19-33 .576

10.Garrett Ivey SR. York 22-42 .524

3-Point Percentage (min. 15 attempts) – Top 5

1.Carson McDonald FR. McCool Junction 11-23 .478

2.Ryan Seevers SR. York 9-19 .474

3.Luke Otte FR. Nebraska Lutheran 8-17 .471

4.Keegan Theobald SR. Fillmore Central 10-22 .455

5.Hayden Allen SR. Cross County 14-34 .412

Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 14-34 .412

Free Throw Percentage (min. 10 attempts) – Top 10

1.Shawn Rathjen SR. Centennial 10-12 .833

2.Austin Phinney SR. York 17-21 .810

3.Jayde Gumaer SR. Centennial 8-10 .800

4.Dan Stoner SO. Fillmore Central 31-40 .775

5.Tanner Hollinger JR. Cross County 31-41 .756

6.Leyton Snodgrass SO. York 8-11 .727

7.Trev Peters SR. Heartland 19-27 .704

8.Ryan Seevers SR. York 14-20 .700

9.Keegan Theobald SR. Fillmore Central 10-15 .667

10.Brayden Dose JR. Hampton 20-31 .645