Boys hoop talent assure a winter of quality hoops

Increased efficiency from beyond the arc could make Lauby’s offensive capabilities even greater, as he knocked down 32 of 121 shots from long range in 2020 but connected just 26 percent of the time. Lauby also converted 71 percent of his chances from the charity stripe (25 of 35).

“Often, Isaiah was the focus of our opponents’ defense and was hugged,” Fillmore Central head coach Jordan High said at the conclusion of the Panthers’ season. “He really improved on his rebounding this year from last year. He started the year shooting the ball really well and only fell off once teams started to extend their defense out on him.”

He earned a spot on the YNT all-area team for his performance last season.

Trey Richert, JR., Nebraska Lutheran

The Knights’ sharpshooter served as a critical offensive catalyst as a sophomore, as Richert averaged 14.5 points a game and shot 41 percent from the floor. He shattered Nebraska Lutheran’s single-game scoring record against Dorchester on Feb. 4, dropping 44 points on 16 of 24 shooting – including a sizzling 7-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Richert buried 52 triples last winter and wasn’t terribly inefficient with his touches, connecting on 35 percent of his attempts from long range.