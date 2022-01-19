 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys from Cross County manhandle out-gunned Dorchester
0 Comments

Boys from Cross County manhandle out-gunned Dorchester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STROMSBURG – A total of 13 players put numbers in the scorebook next to their names as the Cross County Cougar boys improved to 13-2 with a 71-15 win over the Dorchester Longhorns in Crossroads Conference basketball.

No Cougar had more than 12 points. Carter Seim led the way with a dozen, Cory Hollinger added nine and both Levi Miller and Shayden Lundstrom finished with eight points each.

Cross County led 15-1 at the end of the first quarter and 45-9 at the break.

The 40-point mercy rule went into effect early third quarter as the Cougars continued to pile on points winning the second half 26-6.

Cross County had five 3-pointers with both Tanner Hollinger and Haiden Hild at two each.

Dorchester scoring was led by three players who scored three points each; Andy Drake, Blake Hansen and Owen Vyhnalek.

Cross County travels to Giltner tonight and will be the No. 2 seed at the CRC Tournament that begins Saturday.

The Cougars will face the winner of Saturday’s Exeter-Milligan vs. East Butler game at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Dorchester (3-9) 1 8 4 2-15

Cross County (13-2) 15 24 12 14-71

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News