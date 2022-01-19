Boys from Cross County manhandle out-gunned Dorchester

STROMSBURG – A total of 13 players put numbers in the scorebook next to their names as the Cross County Cougar boys improved to 13-2 with a 71-15 win over the Dorchester Longhorns in Crossroads Conference basketball.

No Cougar had more than 12 points. Carter Seim led the way with a dozen, Cory Hollinger added nine and both Levi Miller and Shayden Lundstrom finished with eight points each.

Cross County led 15-1 at the end of the first quarter and 45-9 at the break.

The 40-point mercy rule went into effect early third quarter as the Cougars continued to pile on points winning the second half 26-6.

Cross County had five 3-pointers with both Tanner Hollinger and Haiden Hild at two each.

Dorchester scoring was led by three players who scored three points each; Andy Drake, Blake Hansen and Owen Vyhnalek.

Cross County travels to Giltner tonight and will be the No. 2 seed at the CRC Tournament that begins Saturday.

The Cougars will face the winner of Saturday’s Exeter-Milligan vs. East Butler game at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Dorchester (3-9) 1 8 4 2-15

Cross County (13-2) 15 24 12 14-71