Boys Crossroads Conference hoops tourney tipped off Saturday at York College

YORK – While the girls Crossroads Conference basketball tournament began at the York City Auditorium on Saturday, the boys took to the hardwood at the Freeman Center for the first round of their CRC tourney.

York College hosted the five first-round games on the boys side before the tournament moves to the YCA the rest of the way for both the boys and girls. In the opener, 8-seed High Plains dug out of an early hole and rallied for a 48-37 win over Meridian. No. 5 seed Nebraska Lutheran dominated Hampton in the first half en route to a 59-39 win over the Hawks, 4-seed Shelby-Rising City pounded Dorchester 50-22 and 6-seed McCool Junction took care of business in a 51-44 win over Giltner. In the nightcap, 7-seed Exeter-Milligan pulled away during the second half in a 54-39 victory over East Butler.

High Plains 48, Meridian 37

The Mustangs turned an early 12-9 deficit into a 21-12 lead by the 5-minute mark in the first half, but High Plains battled back and trimmed the margin to three points heading into the locker room. Both teams traded 5-0 runs to begin the third quarter before High Plains found another gear offensively and the Mustangs stalled out.