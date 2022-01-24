Boys Crossroads Conference hoops tourney tipped off Saturday at York College

YORK – While the girls Crossroads Conference basketball tournament began at the York City Auditorium on Saturday, the boys took to the hardwood at the Freeman Center for the first round of their CRC tourney.
York College hosted the five first-round games on the boys side before the tournament moves to the YCA the rest of the way for both the boys and girls. In the opener, 8-seed High Plains dug out of an early hole and rallied for a 48-37 win over Meridian. No. 5 seed Nebraska Lutheran dominated Hampton in the first half en route to a 59-39 win over the Hawks, 4-seed Shelby-Rising City pounded Dorchester 50-22 and 6-seed McCool Junction took care of business in a 51-44 win over Giltner. In the nightcap, 7-seed Exeter-Milligan pulled away during the second half in a 54-39 victory over East Butler.
High Plains 48, Meridian 37
The Mustangs turned an early 12-9 deficit into a 21-12 lead by the 5-minute mark in the first half, but High Plains battled back and trimmed the margin to three points heading into the locker room. Both teams traded 5-0 runs to begin the third quarter before High Plains found another gear offensively and the Mustangs stalled out.
Meridian scored eight points after the 3:30 mark of the third quarter, while High Plains poured in 21 points during the same time frame to pull away down the stretch for a 48-37 comeback victory.
The Storm shot 19 of 46 from the floor and 4 of 11 from downtown, while Meridian finished 15 of 42 shooting and just 1 of 11 from beyond the arc. High Plains went 6 of 11 from the foul line compared to 6 of 10 for the Mustangs.
Meridian held a slight 30-23 edge on the glass and both teams turned the ball over 25 times. Kolton Kumpf paced the Mustangs with 15 points.
Senior Cole Swanson scored 15 points – 11 in the second half – to pace High Plains, while senior Lane Urkoski joined him in double figures with 10 points and freshman Raul Marino canned a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine.
High Plains 12 9 12 15 48
Meridian 13 11 7 6 37
Nebraska Lutheran 59, Hampton 39
The Knights buried the Hawks early, exploding for 25 points in the first quarter to take a 20-point lead after eight minutes. Nebraska Lutheran pushed the lead to 42-17 at halftime before cooling down offensively in the second half, but it was still more than enough cushion to roll to a 59-39 win in the second game of the day.
Junior Trey Richert paced the Knights with 13 points, while junior Jace Dressel added 11 to join him in double figures. Sophomore Isaac Beierman and junior Trevor Hueske scored seven points apiece for the Knights, sophomore Silas Vogel added six and Eli Vogt, Aaron Koepsell and Lucas Corwin all finished with four. Junjian Zhang scored three points to round out the offensive outburst.
Seniors Drake Schafer and Tyson Wolinski scored nine points apiece to lead Hampton, while sophomore Brayden Dose notched eight. Kash Majerus added four points, Evan Pankoke scored three and Michael McFarlane, Justin Gyhra and Isaac Malsbury all tallied two.
Nebraska Lutheran 20 17 10 7 59
Hampton 5 10 6 18 39
Shelby-Rising City 50, Dorchester 22
The Huskies raced out to a 20-6 lead after eight minutes and never looked back, pounding the Longhorns by 28 points in the third game of the opening round.
Gavin Dutton-Mofford matched Dorchester by himself with a game-high 22 points, while two other Huskies scored seven and two more added six. Blake Hansen led Dorchester with eight points.
Shelby-RC 20 8 9 13 50
Dorchester 6 3 9 4 22
McCool Junction 51, Giltner 44
In the closest matchup of the opening round, the Mustangs built a 12-7 lead after one quarter and led by six at the break. McCool Junction pushed the margin to 10 in the third quarter before Giltner closed the gap some over the final eight minutes, but not enough to walk away with a win.
The Hornets finished 10 of 13 from the charity stripe compared to 7 of 16 for the Mustangs.
Senior Isaac Stark led McCool Junction with 15 points, senior Jake Hoarty added 12 and freshman Mapieu Kuochinin notched 10 as three Mustangs finished in double figures. Sophomore Ryland Garretson and senior Chase Wilkinson added five points apiece, while senior Jake Brugger scored four to round out McCool Junction’s offensive output.
Phillip Kruetz and Jacob Smith scored 15 points each to tie with Stark for the game high, and the duo combined for 30 of Giltner’s 44 points.
McCool JCT 12 11 15 13 51
Giltner 7 10 11 16 44
Exeter-Milligan 54, East Butler 39
The Timberwolves opened the game on a 13-4 run before East Butler reeled off nine consecutive points to cut the deficit to two with five minutes to play until halftime. However, E-M embarked on a critical run over the final 2:50 of the quarter as Tyler Due split a pair of free throws, Draven Payne canned a pair of 3-pointers and Due buried a trey of his own as the Timberwolves closed the half on a 10-0 run and took a 12-point lead into the locker room.
East Butler scored the first six points of the second half, but with 6:08 to play in the third quarter Exeter-Milligan senior Peyton Pribyl buried a shot from way downtown, drew contact and knocked down the free throw to complete the four-point play. In the blink of an eye, the T-Wolves pushed the lead back to double digits, and the Tigers never recovered.
East Butler never trailed by fewer than 11 points the rest of the way as E-M pulled away down the stretch for a 54-39 win. The Timberwolves shot 21 of 47 from the floor and 6 of 13 from beyond the arc, while the Tigers finished just 15 of 45 shooting (and 3 of 18 from three). Exeter-Milligan also held a 32-21 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 22-19.
Freshman Michael Bartu poured in 15 points to pace the T-Wolves, while Payne drilled four treys and added 14 points. Due scored nine points, Pribyl and Kole Svec added six apiece and Marcus Krupicka recorded four to round out the T-Wolves’ scoring.
Alex Pierce racked up a game-high 19 points for East Butler but got little help from his teammates as no other Tiger scored more than five.
The boys CRC tournament resumed Monday at the YCA with Osceola-High Plains in a 1 vs. 8 matchup at 4:30 and 2-seed Cross County against 7-seed Exeter-Milligan at 7:30.