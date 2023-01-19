Boys basketball season approaches conference tournament week

YORK – Conference tournament season quickly approaches, with the Crossroads Conference set to begin its boys and girls tournament on Saturday and the Central Conference to follow suit early next week.

Entering Tuesday night’s action, six of 10 area boys teams sported winning records and a seventh – Heartland – stood at .500 on the nose.

Cross County got out to a 12-2 start thanks in large part to junior Tanner Hollinger. Hollinger leads the Cougars in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), both figures good enough to land him in the top 10 of the area leaderboard – as is his .788 free throw percentage (71 of 90). Ashton Seim is tied for second in the area in assists per game with 3.4 and was one of three Cougars to rank inside the top 10 in shooting percentage alongside Levi Miller and James Elgin.

Nebraska Lutheran has opened the year with a 9-3 record sparked by Trey Richert, who surpassed 1,000 career points and became the Knights’ career scoring leader over the weekend. The senior missed the first few games with an injury but has not missed a beat since his return as he leads the area in scoring with 22.8 points per game. He’s also 26 of 29 at the line for an area-best .897 free throw percentage, sits fourth in 3-point percentage and joins teammate Trevor Hueske inside the top 5 for steals per game. Lutheran’s top rebounder Silas Vogel (5.8) sits eighth and Eli Vogt is tied for fourth in assists with 3.1, while freshman Luke Otte is the area’s most efficient 3-point shooter after knocking down half of his 22 attempts.

York won eight of its first 10 games thanks largely to the play of seniors Ryan Seevers and Garrett Ivey. Seevers is tied for second in the area in scoring with 17.1 points a night and is fifth in free throw percentage at .717 (38 of 53) and sixth in shooting percentage at .571 (60 of 105). Ivey, meanwhile ranks tied for 10th with 11.1 points per game but leads the area with five assists a night. He also is third in 3-point percentage and tied for fourth in steals. Austin Phinney leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game and ranks third in the area; the senior also joins teammate Ryan Huston inside the top three in shooting percentage among qualified shooters.

Centennial is 10-5 and lands three players on the area leaderboard; leading scorer Maj Nisly (14.7 points per game) is tied for fifth, top rebounder Lane Zimmer ranks seventh at 6.1 boards a night and Jayde Gumaer is sixth in free throw percentage (12 of 17, .706).

McCool Junction is 8-4 and earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming CRC tournament, and the Mustangs are led in scoring by Mapieu Kuochinin with 11.4 ppg, good for ninth among area leaders. The sophomore is also tied for 10th in rebounding at 5.6, fourth in shooting percentage with .598 (49 of 82) and 10th in efficiency at the line with 27 of 40 free throws (.675). Ryland Garretson is the area’s most efficient shooter among qualified players, knocking down 49 of 74 field goals at a .662 clip. He also is tied for fourth in steals.

Fillmore Central has climbed above .500 with a three-game winning streak. The Panthers’ Daniel Stoner sits tied for second in scoring (17.1 ppg), ninth in rebounding (5.7) and fourth in free throw efficiency (.754), while senior Keegan Theobald ranks tied for second in assists.

Heartland has begun the year 6-6, but leading scorer Trev Peters (14.7 ppg) is tied for fifth among area leaders and top rebounder Langdon Arbuck ranks fourth at 7.3.

Rounding out the area teams are Exeter-Milligan (6-8), Hampton (5-9) and High Plains (5-7). E-M’s Marcus Krupicka is eighth in scoring and the Hawks’ Wyatt Dose ranks fifth in rebounding.

After a winless start, the Storm have rounded into form during January thanks to the emergence of Carter Urkoski. The freshman is the only player in the area averaging a double-double with 14.3 points (seventh in the area) and 11.3 rebounds (first) per game.

The full, updated area statistical leaderboard is shown below. Stats and records, pulled from MaxPreps, are updated through Monday, Jan. 16 and do not include numbers from Tuesday night’s games.

Scoring – Top 10

1. Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 22.8

2. Ryan Seevers SR. York 17.1

Daniel Stoner SO. Fillmore Central 17.1

4. Tanner Hollinger JR. Cross County 15.4

5. Maj Nisly SR. Centennial 14.7

Trev Peters SR. Heartland 14.7

7. Carter Urkoski FR. High Plains 14.3

8. Marcus Krupicka SR. Exeter-Milligan 12.3

9. Mapieu Kuochinin SO. McCool Junction 11.4

10. Ayden Hans SO. High Plains 11.1

Garrett Ivey SR. York 11.1

Rebounding – Top 10

1. Carter Urkoski FR. High Plains 11.3

2. Marcus Krupicka SR. Exeter-Milligan 9.4

3. Austin Phinney SR. York 7.4

4. Langdon Arbuck SO. Heartland 7.3

5. Wyatt Dose SO. Hampton 6.6

6. Tanner Hollinger JR. Cross County 6.4

7. Lane Zimmer SR. Centennial 6.1

8. Silas Vogel JR. Nebraska Lutheran 5.8

9. Daniel Stoner SO. Fillmore Central 5.7

10. Brodey Spurling FR. High Plains 5.6

Mapieu Kuochinin SO. McCool Junction 5.6

Assists per Game – Top 5

1.Garrett Ivey SR. York 5.0

2.Ashton Seim JR. Cross County 3.4

Keegan Theobald SR. Fillmore Central 3.4

4.Eli Vogt JR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.1

Tyler Due JR. Exeter-Milligan 3.1

Steals per Game – Top 5

1. Carter Urkoski FR. High Plains 2.7

Mario Lesiak SR. High Plains 2.7

3.Trevor Hueske SR. Nebraska Lutheran 2.6

4.Ryland Garretson JR. McCool Junction 2.3

Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 2.3

Garrett Ivey SR. York 2.3

Field Goal Percentage (min. 30 attempts) – Top 10

1. Ryland Garretson JR. McCool Junction 49-74 .662

2. Austin Phinney SR. York 29-45 .644

3. Ryan Huston SO. York 27-45 .600

4. Mapieu Kuochinin SO. McCool Junction 49-82 .598

5. Kash Majerus SO. Hampton 48-83 .578

6. Ryan Seevers SR. York 60-105 .571

7. Ashton Seim JR. Cross County 55-97 .567

8. Levi Miller SR. Cross County 24-44 .545

9. Carter Urkoski FR. High Plains 67-123 .544

10. James Elgin JR. Cross County 29-55 .527

3-Point Percentage (min. 20 attempts) – Top 5

1. Luke Otte FR. Nebraska Lutheran 11-22 .500

2. Trenton Neville SR. McCool Junction 17-42 .405

3. Garrett Ivey SR. York 10-25 .400

4. Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 28-71 .394

5. Ashton Seim JR. Cross County 14-36 .388

Free Throw Percentage (min. 15 attempts) – Top 10

1. Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 26-29 .897

2. Leyton Snodgrass SO. York 14-17 .824

3. Tanner Hollinger JR. Cross County 71-90 .788

4. Daniel Stoner SO. Fillmore Central 49-65 .754

5. Ryan Seevers SR. York 38-53 .717

6. Jayde Gumaer SR. Centennial 12-17 .706

7. Ayden Hans SO. High Plains 13-19 .684

Draven Payne JR. Exeter-Milligan 13-19 .684

9. James Elgin JR. Cross County 19-28 .679

10. Mapieu Kuochinin SO. McCool Junction 27-40 .675